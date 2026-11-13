Suzuki back to 2027 World Supersport with GSX-R750

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2026 11:38 am

Suzuki will return to the FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP) in 2027, with Italian team Motozoo Racing campaigning the GSX-R750 and Mattia Casadei as its rider. The return marks Suzuki’s first full-season entry in the championship since 2013 although Suzuki has made occasional appearances since then, including a wildcard entry at Donington Park in 2023.

Motozoo will field the number 40 GSX-R750, with Casadei returning for his third season with the team. The 27-year-old Italian, who won the 2023 MotoE World Championship, finished 16th in the 2026 WorldSSP standings.

The choice of the GSX-R750 is significant, as the 750 cc four-cylinder machine offers a different approach from the 600 cc motorcycles traditionally associated with Supersport racing and will compete under the championship’s Next Generation regulations. One technical challenge is the production GSX-R750’s lack of ride-by-wire throttle, which is required under WorldSSP regulations.

This will be addressed through a system developed by American racing outfit Team Hammer, which will also provide technical support and performance components. Suzuki has a strong history in World Supersport, winning the riders’ championship with Fabrizio Pirovano and Stéphane Chambon in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the manufacturers’ title in 2002.

Motozoo has competed in WorldSSP since 2021 and won the WorldSSP Challenge title in 2023 with British rider Tom Booth-Amos. Suzuki’s return adds another manufacturer to the 2027 grid and brings the GSX-R750 back to international competition, giving the long-running sportbike a new opportunity to prove itself against newer-generation machinery.