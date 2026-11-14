Lexin launches three new motorcycle Bluetooth intercoms in Malaysia, from RM98 to RM498

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 November 2026 2:23 pm

Lexin Malaysia has launched three new motorcycle Bluetooth intercoms, with prices ranging from RM98 to RM498. The Zen One, G2 EVO and MTX Trico were unveiled at the Lexin Mega Launch x Soon Heng Bikers Gathering in Bentong, Pahang, with Global Dream Rider Anita Yusof as a special guest.

The entry-level Zen One costs RM98 and features DSP and CVC noise cancellation, 40 mm speakers, Siri and S-Voice support, and a water-resistant body. Its battery provides up to 25 hours of operating time, with audio clarity claimed at speeds of up to 150 km/h, with colour options black, orange, blue, green and pink.

The G2 EVO is priced at RM258 for a single pack and RM498 for a dual pack. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 with dual Bluetooth multi-audio connectivity, 40 mm HD speakers and noise cancellation, with an intercom range of up to 1,200 metres.

Its 1,000 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of music or phone use, or 15 hours with music and intercom operating together. It also gets USB-C charging and interchangeable shells, with black, green, red and blue colour options.

The MTX Trico, priced at RM498, is designed for group riding. Its Mesh 3.0 system supports conferences involving up to 24 riders across 10 channels, with a stated range of up to 2,000 metres. It also supports two-rider Bluetooth intercom communication.

Equipment includes 43 mm Lexin Pulse speakers, music sharing, noise cancellation, USB-C quick charging and a water-resistant body. All three models come with a two-year warranty, while the batteries receive an additional three-year warranty.

Lexin says units with manufacturing defects are eligible for one-to-one replacement at authorised dealers, subject to presentation of the purchase receipt. The Zen One, G2 EVO and MTX Trico are available from authorised Lexin dealers nationwide.