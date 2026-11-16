1,500 litres of diesel seized from Dungun hardware shop

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 November 2026 10:42 am

The Terengganu domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) has seized 1,500 litres of diesel stored without authorisation at a hardware shop in Kuala Dungun, Terengganu, Bernama reports.

According to state KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat, the diesel was kept in six polycarbonate tanks on the premises’ upper floor. Preliminary investigations found that the unauthorised storage activity had allegedly been going on for seven years, with the fuel purportedly used to power machinery at the shop.

KPDN suspects the diesel was purchased from a nearby petrol station in 25-litre plastic containers before being transferred through pipes and pumped into the storage tanks.

The ministry is investigating the source of the fuel, including possible misuse of fleet cards or the Subsidised Diesel Control Scheme (SKDS) to purchase it.

The premises are owned by a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. They are suspected of storing controlled goods without written permission from the controller of supplies.

Besides the diesel, KPDN also seized two fuel pumps and six storage tanks, bringing the estimated total value of the seizure to RM7,605. The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.