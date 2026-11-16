1,500 litres of diesel seized from Dungun hardware shop

The Terengganu domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) has seized 1,500 litres of diesel stored without authorisation at a hardware shop in Kuala Dungun, Terengganu, Bernama reports.
According to state KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat, the diesel was kept in six polycarbonate tanks on the premises’ upper floor. Preliminary investigations found that the unauthorised storage activity had allegedly been going on for seven years, with the fuel purportedly used to power machinery at the shop.
KPDN suspects the diesel was purchased from a nearby petrol station in 25-litre plastic containers before being transferred through pipes and pumped into the storage tanks.
The ministry is investigating the source of the fuel, including possible misuse of fleet cards or the Subsidised Diesel Control Scheme (SKDS) to purchase it.
The premises are owned by a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. They are suspected of storing controlled goods without written permission from the controller of supplies.
Besides the diesel, KPDN also seized two fuel pumps and six storage tanks, bringing the estimated total value of the seizure to RM7,605. The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.
Comments
No worries.
Malaise Representatives Party will assist them to drop the charges soon.
its merely a minor offence so just let them off with a saman and warning not to repeat it again. authorities must focus on more serious crimes such as walking on q book , and selling halla soxx at jj mart.
Knew this guy ,he had bout 8trucks running a huge hardware shop. He dont trust his driver to go fill up at station so he bring his subsidies permit ,load up with 20let drum behind his hilux & go fill up at station. Then tmr when opening shop he will fill each truck one by one. He not need to smuggling job as his hardware biz is the biggest in town & personal drive an new cayenne suv ,new merz suv , new audi suv frm it biz