2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 EV in Malaysia – AMG Line Plus, MBUX Hyperscreen, 616 km WLTP, fr RM389k est

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan Lee / 16 November 2026 11:43 am

Previewed in Singapore alongside the CLA hybrid in September, the X540 Mercedes-Benz GLC electric has also arrived in Malaysia in full local spec, joining its smaller four-door coupé sibling. The zero-emission premium SUV will take on the also-new, also-electric BMW iX3 when it launches presumably very soon.

Offered in midrange GLC300 4Matic electric form (the cumbersome “with EQ Technology” suffix has thankfully been dropped), the car carries estimated pricing of RM389,000 for the Avantgarde trim. This particular unit is the AMG Line Plus variant that is projected to cost an extra RM10,000 at RM399,000, around the same price as the iX3 but with less range.

Mind you, the GLC300 isn’t giving away anything in terms of performance. Despite its two motors producing only 421 PS (310 kW) and 800 Nm – 48 PS less than the iX3 50 xDrive – it still gets from zero to 100 km/h two tenths of a second quicker than the BMW at 4.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h. A two-speed gearbox on the rear axle – akin to the Porsche Taycan – improves high-speed efficiency.

It needs that extra efficiency because of its smaller 85 kWh NMC battery, which delivers a range of up to 616 km on the WLTP cycle (597 km with the Avantgarde’s equipment, 584 km for the AMG Line). Contrast this with the iX3 with its larger 108.7 kWh pack and quoted range of 805 km, although its high level of equipment trims this figure to a still impressive 726 km.

Based on the medium version of the Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture (MB.EA-Medium) also used on the C-Class EV, the GLC EV is built on an 800-volt architecture and can support up to 320 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be charged from 10 to 80% in 22 minutes.

Like the CLA250+, the Malaysian-spec GLC300 doesn’t have the optional DC-DC converter included, so it won’t be able to charge at 400-volt chargers such as Tesla Superchargers. It does, however, come with a 22 kW AC onboard charger for a full charge in nine hours using a compatible wallbox.

Despite being middle-of-the-road in terms of power and range, both variants are fairly well equipped. The list of standard kit is vast and includes Digital Light LED headlamps with adaptive high beam, aluminium side steps, 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and projected three-pointed star logos.

These additions dress up a fairly significant revamp of Mercedes’ design language, dominated by a humongous “iconic” grille with illuminated pixels and dinner plate-sized star badge. This is flanked by shapely headlights with rather ostentatious stars – the same graphic can be found on the visor-like taillights.

Setting the AMG Line Plus apart is the usual aggressive AMG Line front and rear bumpers, along with the Night Package with a dark chrome grille and the door mirrors and other exterior trim finished in gloss black. You also get surround lighting and massive 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys.

Measuring 4,845 mm long, 1,913 mm wide and 1,644 mm tall, the GLC EV is 84 mm longer, 29 mm wider and 20 mm taller than the combustion-engined GLC, while its 2,972 mm wheelbase is 99 mm longer. The boot measures 570 litres and can be expanded to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded, while the bonnet opens (via simply pressing the top star roundel, which is very neat) to reveal a 128 litre front boot.

Inside, the GLC takes after the CLA with a flat panel for a dashboard and a tall centre console with twin Qi wireless chargers. Finally visible on this unit is the MBUX Hyperscreen – an unbroken 39.1-inch display for instrumentation, infotainment and passenger entertainment with matrix backlighting.

As you’d expect in 2026, there’s a dearth of physical controls, although Mercedes has added “rocker and roller” switchgear on the steering wheel to go with the capacitive touch buttons and a handful of switches on the centre console.

Other bits of standard kit include keyless entry and start with a digital key function, dual-zone auto air-con, Energizing Air Control filtration, an electrochromic frosting panoramic glass roof with imprinted illuminated stars, power-adjustable front seats with memory and heating, a 360-degree camera setup with a transparency function, a 15-speaker, 670-watt Burmester 3D sound system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The differences boil down to the trimming, with the Avantgarde coming with regular (genuine) leather upholstery and brown birch open-pore wood trim. The AMG Line Plus is differentiated by a flat-bottomed twin-spoke steering wheel, black sports seats with red piping, AMG-branded floor mats and black and silver “fibre” decor.

While both variants come packed with kit, they come with a very basic specification for the chassis, losing out on Airmatic air suspension and rear-wheel steering. As such, the GLC300 chassis setup is fairly similar to the iX3 with regular coil springs and passive dampers.

Safety-wise, the GLC comes with 11 airbags (including a centre airbag, knee airbags and the optional rear side airbags) and the MB.Drive Standard suite of driver assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, curve speed reduction, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, traffic sign recognition, emergency stop assist and parking AEB.

However, the car stops short of offering Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality as standard, as it lacks lane centring assist as well as autonomous lane changes. These are part of MB.Drive Assist, which requires a paid subscription.