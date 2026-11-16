2027 Toyota Yaris facelift launched in Malaysia – exterior styling revisions, new nine-inch head unit, fr. RM90,400

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / by Anthony Lim / 16 November 2026 9:31 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially introduced the 2027 Toyota Yaris in Malaysia, with the B-segment hatchback getting yet another refresh to keep it going. Unlike the update from three years ago, the changes are a bit more significant on this one.

First up, pricing. As before, two variants are available, these being the 1.5E and 1.5G. They are priced at, on-the-road without insurance:

Yaris 1.5E – RM90,400

Yaris 1.5G – RM96,400

This marks an increase of RM2,400 for the 1.5E compared to RM88,000 previously, while the new 1.5G now costs RM4,800 more than the previous iteration, which was priced at RM91,600.

The facelift finally brings about the exterior design changes that were introduced for it in Thailand in 2023. Yes, it has taken a while, but Malaysian buyers can now look forward to bagging a Yaris with a completely fresh face, courtesy of a revised front end incorporating styling elements of the hammerhead design first seen on the XV80 Camry.

Leading the way is a more aggressively styled bumper, which features interlocking centre elements and a sculpted trapezoidal shape. The unit neatly integrates new sharper-looking, notched LED headlamps by way of a protruding section just ahead of the bonnet shutline.

The headlights, which now make the shift to projector units on both variants, feature integrated LED daytime running lights, and the car also gets new LED foglamp bezels.

At the back, there’s a sportier rear bumper, with a new rear skid plate with matte-finish carbon fibre trim and a rear LED light bar making for other visual changes, and the Yaris also gets a new 16-inch alloy wheel design, featuring distinctive stepped spokes and machined details.

Completing the exterior rework is an optional Aerokit. Consisting of a front diffuser, which is styled differently than that on the Thai-market model, along with tapered side skirts and extension elements on the lower ends of the rear bumper, the package – allied to the rear roof spoiler -helps inject some sport into the presentation.

Both variants continue on with the same powertrain and drivetrain configurations seen previously, in this case a 2NR-FE 1,496 cc inline-four cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine offering 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, paired with a CVT with a simulated seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

Inside, the revisions are minor, with a new nine-inch Display Audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display among the changes. The 1.5G gets a new sport seat structure, with optimised front seat cushions designed for enhanced cornering support and an expanded seat lifter to improve comfort, and it also gets dressed in a new black leatherette upholstery, complete with a grey stitching accent.

Otherwise, the kit count remains pretty much as it was before. Air-conditioning remains manual on the E and automatic on the G, and audio continues with a four-speaker set-up for the E and a six-speaker configuration for the G. Other familiar mod cons include a wireless smartphone charger and rear USB-C ports.

Likewise, safety and driving assistance equipment, with the list made up of seven airbags, pre-collision system and lane departure alert, 3D panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, similar to that previously. Only one change, and that is with the parking sensors, with the 1.5E now matching the 1.5G in having both front and rear units (it didn’t have front sensors previously).

2027 Toyota Yaris facelift pricelist and specifications. Click to enlarge.

As for exterior colours, three monotone exterior colours (Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic) and two two-tone options (Platinum White Pearl and Red Mica Metallic, with a black roof) are available for the car.

Finally, the refreshed Yaris gets a newly-added 4K front digital video recorder as standard, with a full HD rear digital video recorder available as a cost option. Elsewhere, Toyota Premium Security & Solar Film is fitted as standard on the 2027 Yaris, which comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

GALLERY: 2027 Toyota Yaris facelift

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GALLERY: 2027 Toyota Yaris facelift official photos, brochure and pricelist

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