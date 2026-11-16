2027 Toyota Yaris facelift launched in Malaysia – exterior styling revisions, new nine-inch head unit, fr. RM90,400

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially introduced the 2027 Toyota Yaris in Malaysia, with the B-segment hatchback getting yet another refresh to keep it going. Unlike the update from three years ago, the changes are a bit more significant on this one.
First up, pricing. As before, two variants are available, these being the 1.5E and 1.5G. They are priced at, on-the-road without insurance:
- Yaris 1.5E – RM90,400
- Yaris 1.5G – RM96,400
This marks an increase of RM2,400 for the 1.5E compared to RM88,000 previously, while the new 1.5G now costs RM4,800 more than the previous iteration, which was priced at RM91,600.
The facelift finally brings about the exterior design changes that were introduced for it in Thailand in 2023. Yes, it has taken a while, but Malaysian buyers can now look forward to bagging a Yaris with a completely fresh face, courtesy of a revised front end incorporating styling elements of the hammerhead design first seen on the XV80 Camry.
Leading the way is a more aggressively styled bumper, which features interlocking centre elements and a sculpted trapezoidal shape. The unit neatly integrates new sharper-looking, notched LED headlamps by way of a protruding section just ahead of the bonnet shutline.
The headlights, which now make the shift to projector units on both variants, feature integrated LED daytime running lights, and the car also gets new LED foglamp bezels.
At the back, there’s a sportier rear bumper, with a new rear skid plate with matte-finish carbon fibre trim and a rear LED light bar making for other visual changes, and the Yaris also gets a new 16-inch alloy wheel design, featuring distinctive stepped spokes and machined details.
Completing the exterior rework is an optional Aerokit. Consisting of a front diffuser, which is styled differently than that on the Thai-market model, along with tapered side skirts and extension elements on the lower ends of the rear bumper, the package – allied to the rear roof spoiler -helps inject some sport into the presentation.
Both variants continue on with the same powertrain and drivetrain configurations seen previously, in this case a 2NR-FE 1,496 cc inline-four cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine offering 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, paired with a CVT with a simulated seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.
Inside, the revisions are minor, with a new nine-inch Display Audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display among the changes. The 1.5G gets a new sport seat structure, with optimised front seat cushions designed for enhanced cornering support and an expanded seat lifter to improve comfort, and it also gets dressed in a new black leatherette upholstery, complete with a grey stitching accent.
Otherwise, the kit count remains pretty much as it was before. Air-conditioning remains manual on the E and automatic on the G, and audio continues with a four-speaker set-up for the E and a six-speaker configuration for the G. Other familiar mod cons include a wireless smartphone charger and rear USB-C ports.
Likewise, safety and driving assistance equipment, with the list made up of seven airbags, pre-collision system and lane departure alert, 3D panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, similar to that previously. Only one change, and that is with the parking sensors, with the 1.5E now matching the 1.5G in having both front and rear units (it didn’t have front sensors previously).
As for exterior colours, three monotone exterior colours (Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic) and two two-tone options (Platinum White Pearl and Red Mica Metallic, with a black roof) are available for the car.
Finally, the refreshed Yaris gets a newly-added 4K front digital video recorder as standard, with a full HD rear digital video recorder available as a cost option. Elsewhere, Toyota Premium Security & Solar Film is fitted as standard on the 2027 Yaris, which comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.
GALLERY: 2027 Toyota Yaris facelift
GALLERY: 2027 Toyota Yaris facelift official photos, brochure and pricelist
Comments
UMW, you must be joking..
Just buy Vios or Yaris Cross..
Forget about the Yaris hatch with the outdated EFC platform..
2027 yaris template for next coming myvi 4th generation
We want BYD Racco (Sea Otter) super duper RAHMAH Price!
INOKOM take note
Kete idaman warga UiTM. Beli je malu apa.
Toyota love dumping their outdated unwanted trash in 3rd world country like Malaysia and Indonesia
This should be priced beween RM75-85k
if not for chinese brands, Malaysian will still pay yahudi price for jap trash
The good:
1) New front end
2) Old school gauge cluster
3) Comes with full size spare tire with allow rim
4) Can fold rear seats
5) Physical buttons for a/c controls
The bad:
1) Interior is outdated compared to current Vios
2) price increase
3) Boring colors, where is the old lime color?
Apparently the lime color was discontinued due to low volume sales. Looks good when brand new but overtime people got bored. You can never please people no matter what.
The 4.2″ MID looks the same as before
Just fit new vios dash at this point. Such a turn off
Even Gen Z didn’t want to buy this one because interior like 2000s design with aftermarket accesories
Genuinely Curious…
Hasn’t Toyota developed a new Yaris successor based on the latest DNGA platform?
Why has UMW decided to introduce another facelift now?
Does this mean the next-generation model is still far from being launched?
And do they really need to increase the price of a model that has been around for more than a decade? Surely, the development costs and initial investment should have been recovered by now. Shouldn’t the priority be to keep it competitively priced instead?
Is the rear LED light bar really necessary? Has JPJ introduced any new regulations or requirements regarding vehicle lighting that would explain this design decision? Because honestly, it looks more like an afterthought than something that was properly integrated into the original design.
Eh, didn’t the pre-facelift model already come with a 9-inch infotainment screen? What’s actually new with the facelift’s infotainment system? Is it wireless AACP?
90k for this hot garbage from 2010, toyota will follow honda and nissan footsteps, no innovation whatsoever, lame as hell, whoever buy this confirm fail spm no brain to think
The City Hatchback seems like good value compared to this.
got diskaun also
That screen looks super cheap bolted onto the dash like that.
johari protek no problem