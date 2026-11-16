2027 WorldSBK grid confirmed – Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli join championship from MotoGP

In Bikes, International Bike News, WSBK / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2026 11:41 am

The 2027 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) grid has been finalised, with reigning World Supersport champion Albert Arenas securing the last available full-time seat after Team GoEleven confirmed its expansion to a two-rider Ducati operation. Arenas will make the step up to WorldSBK with Lorenzo Baldassarri as his teammate, completing a 22-rider line-up across 11 teams for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard’s promotion follows his WorldSSP title-winning campaign in 2026. His arrival also marks the final piece of the rider-market puzzle, with all teams having now confirmed their line-ups.

Several high-profile names will feature on next year’s grid, including former MotoGP riders Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli. Miller moves from MotoGP to join Pata Maxus Yamaha, where he will partner Andrea Locatelli.

Binder makes the switch to BMW, teaming up with Miguel Oliveira at ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Morbidelli, meanwhile, takes over Nicolo Bulega’s seat at Aruba.it Racing – Ducati after Bulega secured a MotoGP ride with the VR46 Ducati outfit for 2027.

Bulega’s departure also prompted a reshuffle at Ducati, with Iker Lecuona retaining his factory seat alongside Morbidelli. Lecuona has signed a two-year extension covering 2027 and 2028.

Elsewhere, Xavi Vierge leaves Yamaha to join Barni Spark Racing Team, replacing Alvaro Bautista. He will partner Yari Montella, who was confirmed to remain with the team for another season. At Honda HRC, Jake Dixon continues alongside Thailand’s Somkiat Chantra, who has renewed his agreement with the Japanese manufacturer through 2027.

BMW has also retained Oliveira, while Garrett Gerloff stays with Kawasaki. Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team continues with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. Other returning riders include Sam Lowes at ELF Marc VDS Racing Team, Remy Gardner and Stefano Manzi at GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, and Tommy Bridewell at Superbike Advocates.

Motocorsa Racing will continue with Alberto Surra, who impressed during his breakthrough 2026 campaign. Yamaha’s Motoxracing WorldSBK Team also retains Mattia Rato and Twan Smits. With the final seat now filled, the 2027 WorldSBK season will see a mix of established Superbike campaigners, MotoGP transfers and a new generation of riders moving up from WorldSSP.