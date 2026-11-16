In Local News / by Paul Tan / 16 November 2026 10:48 pm

Abolishing tolls by taking over all of Malaysia’s 34 tolled highways would cost the government about RM400 billion, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat today. The 34 highways are run under 28 concessions, as some concessionaires operate more than one highway.

Ahmad said the figure was an estimate from his officials. “It’s an estimate. I’m also not sure what the actual amount is, but that’s the answer my officials gave me,” he said. He compared it with the RM70 billion that would be needed to abolish PTPTN loans, and said RM400 billion is about the size of the government’s operating budget for a year, which pays the salaries of its 1.61 million civil servants.

He was replying to Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan, who asked for the toll on the Cheras-Kajang highway to be abolished. The 11.5 km highway was built in 1999 at a cost of RM282 million, and is now nearly 28 years old. “Surely the company has made a profit by now,” Sany said.

Barrier-free tolls need a law change first

On multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling, Ahmad said the government has decided it will be done on a business-to-business basis, and the government won’t spend any money on it. PLUS has built a system and trialled it at several locations, and it can be rolled out once preparations are complete.

However, a law has to be amended in Parliament first, so that people who don’t pay their tolls can be pursued once the barriers are gone. “Without barriers, there will surely be some who try to evade tolls. So the act has to be amended, and I hope it can be done quickly,” he said. Under the current law, toll evasion carries a fine of RM2,000 to RM5,000 or up to a year in jail.

Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman also asked about toll plazas that have become bottlenecks, such as those at Gombak, Bentong and Sungai Besi. Ahmad said he understands the problem, as he drives on the PLUS highway to Pontian every week, paying at the Simpang Renggam or Sedenak tolls and passing through the Sungai Besi toll. He hopes all concessionaires can implement MLFF as quickly as possible. “Multi-lane fast flow, not free flow. If it’s free, they won’t pay,” he said.