In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 11:00 pm

The works ministry (KKR) will get RM2.59 billion to maintain federal roads in 2027, about half of the RM5 billion to RM6 billion it says it needs, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat today. He was winding up the debate on the ministry’s Budget 2027 allocation.

The allocation rose from RM1.71 billion in 2023 to RM2.39 billion in 2024 and RM2.99 billion in 2025, Ahmad said. It then fell to RM2.68 billion this year, and will drop again to RM2.59 billion next year.

“When we talk about roads that aren’t fully resurfaced, this is one of the reasons,” he said. “It’s not that we didn’t ask. We asked for RM5 to 6 billion and got RM2.5 billion, half of what we applied for.” He said he wasn’t blaming anyone, but it is important for the finance ministry and the economy ministry to look at the budget for road maintenance as a whole.

Asked by Putrajaya MP Mohd Radzi Md Jidin why Malaysia still uses road surfaces that need to be redone every few months, Ahmad said JKR’s research centre CREaTE in Alor Gajah has developed paving materials using crumb rubber, cup lump rubber, waste plastic from Petronas and polymers. “Everything is there, it just has to be implemented,” he said, but the materials cost more than regular asphalt because they aren’t yet used widely. “If we had enough allocation, all of this could be solved.”

Pothole repairs could be cut from 24 hours to 12 hours

Potholes on federal roads currently have to be patched within 24 hours. Ahmad said he has asked JKR why the target is 24 hours and not 12 hours, and that this is being processed. He was responding to an MP who said complaints sometimes take a month or two to be acted on, even when they come from MPs.

Federal roads are only one of 11 types of roads in Malaysia, and the others are looked after by other ministries and agencies, Ahmad said. However, complaints sent through the MyJalan app are passed on to the right party under a “no wrong door” policy.

MyJalan has received 73,926 complaints

MyJalan received 73,926 complaints from August 2023 to October 2026, covering potholes, road damage, road markings, traffic lights, street lights, signboards and landslides, among others. Of these, 23,639 complaints (31.98%) were about roads under KKR, which are federal roads, highways and some state roads. KKR has resolved 22,888 of them (96.82%), while 751 (3.12%) are still being investigated.

The other 50,287 complaints (68.02%) were about municipal roads, village roads, agricultural roads, Sabah and Sarawak state roads and private roads, which come under other ministries. Ahmad said he has told his ministry to find out how many of these have been resolved.

Radzi had also proposed letting road users claim compensation through MyJalan when their vehicles are damaged or they’re injured because of potholes or uneven roads, saying claims now depend on whichever company or concessionaire maintains the road. Ahmad said some road users have received compensation, but they had to go to court first, which decides how much the concessionaire has to pay. “The road user has to take the initiative to apply for compensation,” he said.