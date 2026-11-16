GWM Haval H6 HEV Special Edition – 100 units, bodykit, door visors, full window tint, tailgate emblem, RM145,800

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 November 2026 2:43 pm

GWM Malaysia is celebrating its fourth birthday with the GWM Haval H6 HEV Special Edition. The 100-unit limited edition features an all-round bodykit, door visors, full window tint and a Special Edition emblem. The price is RM145,800, OTR before insurance, which is RM6k more than the regular car.

First launched in Malaysia in October 2024, the SUV was updated in August 2025 with an all-black interior option and a battery warranty upped from eight years to 10 years, with the mileage still capped at 1,000,000 km. Also, all other warranties are now transferable to the next owner, with some caveats as below.

First owners enjoy a seven-year/200,000 km standard manufacturer’s vehicle warranty, 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty and eight-year/1,000,000 km HEV system warranty as well as the upgraded battery warranty, but the next owner will have the engine warranty capped at seven years/200,000 km and at 200,000 km for the HEV system. All of these are also enjoyed by owners of the pre-update H6, including the battery warranty upgrade.

Locally assembled (CKD) by Melaka-based EP Manufacturing (EPMB), the GWM Haval H6 HEV has a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine and a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor nestled within a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Total system output is 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque, and 0-100 km/h takes 7.7 seconds.