Honda Sumber Auto PJ showroom closes after 27,000 cars sold and 500,000 vehicles serviced over 25 years

In Honda, Local News / by Mick Chan / 16 November 2026 10:42 am

The Honda Sumber Auto Edaran showroom in Petaling Jaya has now permanently closed its doors after a quarter century of service, according to the dealership’s post on Facebook. The outlet has ceased operations yesterday, November 15, according to the post.

Located on Jalan Bersatu 13/4 in Petaling Jaya, the Sumber Auto Edaran outlet has been in operation from May 2001, the outlet has sold more than 27,000 cars and has serviced over 500,000 vehicles, according to the page, and the dealership thanks its customers, friends and business partners.

According to a separate post on the dealership’s Facebook page, it would appear that the location’s service centre has been frequented by customer cars nearly as old as the outlet, such as the second-generation Honda CR-V that was sold in Malaysia in locally assembled (CKD) form since 2002.

Administrators of the Sumber Auto Edaran PJ Facebook page will continue to keep the page active, and will still receive private messages for vehicle sales and servicing matters, according to the post.