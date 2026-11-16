In Advertorial, Feature Stories / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 4:33 pm

When you’re buying a new car, the easiest thing to do with your old one is to trade it in at the dealer. It’s convenient, but the trade-in price isn’t always the best you can get for your car.

Selling to a used car platform such as Carro is another option. You can book a free inspection and get a quote, with no obligation to sell. Carro will also buy your car if it’s still under loan, and it handles the paperwork for you.

How selling your car to Carro works

To get started, fill in our form with your car’s make, model, year and variant, plus your contact details. Carro will call you to confirm an inspection appointment at one of its 27 inspection centres around Malaysia.

Carro’s inspection fee is currently waived, so the inspection costs you nothing. It takes about 30 to 45 minutes, and Carro will then give you a quote for your car.

If you’d like a higher price, Carro can put your car up for bidding. Dealers bid on it in a live bidding session based on its photos and inspection report, and you’ll be offered the highest bid. You don’t have to accept either offer.

Once you accept, Carro takes care of the paperwork, including the ownership transfer. All you need to do is verify your identity with your thumbprint. You’ll be paid within 24 hours of everything being signed and cleared.

Get a second quote before you sell

Different buyers can value the same car very differently. When we sold our Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk7 in March 2023, we had it inspected by two car-buying platforms on the same day. The first platform’s bidding ended at RM76,200 after two bids. At Carro, which was still called myTukar then, nine bidders placed 169 bids, and we sold the car for RM79,900.

Taking the lower offer would have cost us RM3,700. If you already have an offer from a dealer or another platform, book a free Carro inspection for a second quote. Compare the two, then take whichever is higher.

Selling a car that’s still under loan

You can still sell your car if you haven’t finished paying for it. Carro checks your settlement figure, pays off the loan with your bank and arranges the e-Batal release of the bank’s claim on the car.

If Carro’s offer is higher than what you still owe, you get the balance. If it’s lower, you’ll need to top up the difference. Start here if your car is still under loan.

Documents you’ll need

Bring along:

the vehicle ownership certificate (VOC, or geran)

a copy of your IC

the spare key

your loan settlement letter, if the car is still under loan or the loan was recently paid off

proof of insurance and your road tax receipt

service records, if you have them

If the car is registered to a company, Carro will also need the company’s registration forms and copies of the directors’ ICs. You’ll need a JPJ resolution letter and an authorisation letter for the sale too, both on the company’s letterhead. Carro will confirm what’s needed when it calls you.

To get a quote for your car, book a free inspection with Carro here. If you have any questions, send Carro a WhatsApp at 016-299 6736.