JLR aims to protect IP for Defender in BYD Ti7 case, subsequently ordered to destroy seized BYD documents

In International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / 16 November 2026 6:04 pm

Land Rover manufacturer JLR is pursuing a case of intellectual property infringement involving the Defender in the Netherlands, where BYD European headquarters is located, however the legal dispute has taken a turn in favour of the Chinese manufacturer, reports Car Expert.

The district court of the Hague has ordered JLR to destroy files obtained in a court-sanctioned document seizure in August, according to Autoweek Netherlands and Car News China. JLR claimed that BYD, with the Ti7 that has been shown in the United Kingdom, has infringed upon the copyright of JLR for the Defender.

Lawyers representing BYD argued successfully that the seizure of the Chinese manufacturer’s documents in August, which included sales data and planning documents, went too far, and BYD told the court that the document seizure was a “fishing expedition”, according to the report.

The court also agreed with BYD’s claims that the files seized were not required in determining whether or not the BYD Ti7 is a copy of the Land Rover Defender, and the court also found that the Chinese manufacturer is not required to calculate damages as the Ti7 has yet to go on sale in Europe, the report continued.

As a result, JLR has been ordered to destroy the files seized from BYD’s European offices, and ensure that the files are no accessible to parties other than BYD.

While the district court in the Netherlands agreed with BYD with regard to the seized files, the copyright infringement case continues to be open and has yet to be decided, according to Car Expert. The copyright infringement case could be heard later this month, Automotive News wrote.