JPJ records 17 illegal racing cases in three weeks, four fined up to RM2,500, two arrest warrants issued

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2026 10:00 am

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded 17 cases involving illegal racing and speed testing under its intensified Ops Khas Ekstrem Lumba Haram, with four offenders fined between RM2,300 and RM2,500. The cases were recorded between October 25 and November 15, involving 14 cases in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor and one in Penang.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said six of the 17 cases had been brought to court. Four resulted in fines, while arrest warrants were issued in the remaining two cases.

The operation targets illegal street racing and activities involving attempts to test maximum speed on public roads, under Section 42A of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333). The latest figures follow an earlier enforcement operation in Shah Alam, where JPJ inspected 30 motorcycles during Ops Motosikal Ekstrem between October 6 and 9.

Nineteen motorcycles were seized and 24 enforcement actions were taken, including two cases investigated under Section 42A(2). The operation also identified four underage riders, including a 13-year-old. Enforcement against illegal racing has been strengthened following amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 under the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026.

The changes provide for tougher penalties, including fines of up to RM10,000 for offences involving illegal racing and dangerous riding. JPJ said it would continue to take firm and sustained action against illegal racing, warning that the activity endangers the lives of riders and other road users.