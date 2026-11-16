Leapmotor B10 Kinetix Edition in Malaysia – bodykit, two-tone, 20 units only, RM11k more at RM117k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Leapmotor, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 16 November 2026 2:08 pm

Cycle & Carriage has introduced a new Kinetix Edition for the Leapmotor B10, limited to just 20 units in Malaysia. This adds a bodykit and a two-tone finish for the electric C-segment SUV, which had recently switched to CKD local assembly.

The exterior addenda comes with a not-insignificant RM11,000 price hike over the regular Design trim, with the Kinetix Edition costing RM129,800 on-the-road without insurance. With the current year-end promotion bringing the price of the B10 down to RM105,900, that means the kitted car can be had at RM116,800.

Produced by Forte Motor Thailand, the Kinetix bodykit consists of a front spoiler, gloss black wheel arch trims, side skirts and a rear diffuser-like insert. The car you see here loses out on the full kit’s tacked-on tailgate spoiler extension and shoulder line decals, but gains a contrasting gloss black roof and a black finish for the 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

No other changes beyond that, with the B10 continuing to come as standard with full-LED exterior lighting, NFC keycard and digital key entry and start, auto air con, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic glass roof with sunshade, an 8.88-inch instrument display, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, 12 speakers, a 360-degree camera with 3D view and a powered tailgate.

With the base Life variant dropped with the advent of local assembly, all B10s now come with a single rear motor making 218 PS (160 kW) and 240 Nm of torque, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in eight seconds flat and hitting a top speed of 170 km/h.

Meanwhile, a 67.1 kWh LFP battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of 434 km, and with support for up to 168 kW of DC fast charging power, the B10 can be topped up from 30 to 80% charge in under 20 minutes. It also accepts up to 11 kW of AC charging, taking three hours to be charged to the same percentage, while a 3.3 kW V2L function is also offered.

Safety-wise, the B10 comes as standard with seven airbags (including a centre airbag) and a full complement of driver assists. These include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, rear collision warning, a door opening warning, a camera-based driver attention monitor and auto high beam.

As usual, the B10’s exterior colour palette consists of Starry Night Blue, Pearly White, Tundra Grey, and Metallic Black (no more Dawn Purple), paired with dark grey waterproof Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified faux leather upholstery. Buyers can also opt for a physical key fob for an extra RM500, although starting the car still requires either the keycard or a PIN number.