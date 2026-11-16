Malaysia has 7,341 public EV chargers, 24% of target

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 November 2026 12:14 pm

Malaysian deputy investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Sim Tze Tzin has revealed that as of end-September, there are 7,341 public EV chargers nationwide (4,992 AC and 2,349 DC), The Star reports. That’s nearly a quarter of the country’s 30,000-by-2030 target. The number was 6,416 four months ago.

“The government remains committed to expanding EV charging infrastructure throughout the country, including in rural areas and small towns, to ensure that charging facilities are more widely accessible to the public. This initiative is undertaken in line with the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030),” Sim said today in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that the development of public EV chargers is mostly driven by private sector investment through charge point operators (CPO), and that private investors looked at commercial viability, including consumer demand, installation costs and electricity supply readiness at a particular location.

EV users in rural areas and small towns who have suitable parking facilities and electricity supply where they live can install home chargers so that they rely less on public chargers, Sim said.

“(The 30,000-by-2030 target) will be achieved by encouraging private sector investment through CPOs, as well as through cooperation with state governments, local authorities and industry players,” he said.

He added that the government will continue to encourage CPOs to explore investment opportunities in rural areas and small towns, including installing chargers at toll plazas, federal roads, commercial areas, small towns, tourist destinations, business premises, shopping centres and public facilities.