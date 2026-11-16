MRT Kajang Line back to normal – train stuck at Taman Suntex station removed; no more turn back, shuttle train

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 16 November 2026 10:14 am

The MRT Kajang Line is now operating normally after a train was stuck at the Taman Suntex station this morning. Rapid KL says that operations returned to normal at 7.58 am after the stuck train was removed from the line and taken to the depot for inspection.

The train operator says that with that, the alternative train service that was activated to bridge the gap has stopped. Train frequency will be adjusted in stages to ensure that operations run according to schedule – expect longer waiting times. The technical team continues to monitor system stability and operation smoothness.

To ensure the safety and smooth flow of passengers, auxiliary police officers and station staff will continue to be at the affected stations to assist and guide passengers.

Earlier this morning, the stuck train at Taman Suntex meant that KJL trains coming from Kwasa Damansara (KL) had to turn back at Taman Connaught, while trains coming from Kajang turned back at Bukit Dukung. A shuttle train bridged the gap between Taman Connaught and Bukit Dukung.