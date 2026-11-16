MSBK 2026: Six champions crowned in SIC season finale

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2026 10:19 am

Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin, Santhiran Naga Raju, Thanat Laoongplio, Irfan Ardiansyah, Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan and Muhd Ikram Dani were crowned champions across the six categories of the 2026 MAM Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK), which concluded at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit. The rain-hit Round 4 finale also saw Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, Chau Chi Chuen, Ahmad Afif Amran and Rafiif Dhani Satrio take Race 2 victories, while China’s He Junpeng secured a Weekend Champion title.

Kasma of Hong Leong Yamaha Malaysia claimed the MSBK1000 A championship with 144 points, despite finishing third in Race 2. His title was secured after rival Mohammad Adenanta Putra of Astra Honda Racing Team crashed out on the final lap.

Azlan of AMI Suzuki Motorsport won the race in 24 minutes 14.266 seconds, ahead of Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Racing Malaysia and Kasma. Azlan finished runner-up in the championship with 142 points, just two points behind Kasma.

In MSBK1000 B, Santhiran of Racehub Racing Team took the overall title with 141 points, despite being promoted to Class A for the finale. Chau of B.A Tuning won Race 2, beating Junpeng by 1.426 seconds, with Sankaran Shamugam third. Junpeng was named Round 4 Weekend Champion after finishing second in both races.

Thailand’s Thanat of Honda Racing Thailand dominated MSBK600, winning Race 2 from start to finish to seal the championship with 145 points. Malaysian riders Muhd Helmi Azman and Muhd Syarifuddin Azman finished second and third respectively. Helmi was also championship runner-up with 131 points.

The MSBK250 A title went to Irfan of NWN CZ1 SCK Racing Team, who secured the championship with 152 points despite finishing eighth in Race 2. Ahmad Afif of Rapido Yamaha Fivezero Racing Team won the rain-shortened race, ahead of Muhd Haziq Muhd Fairues and Savion Sabu.

The race was stopped by a red flag as heavy rain made conditions unsafe, with results declared based on five completed laps. In MSBK250 B, Kabilesh of RACR Castrol Power1 claimed the championship with 141 points, despite crashing out while leading his class in Race 2.

Indonesia’s Rafiif of Honda MTS Arspeed ASH21 won the shortened race, ahead of Ng Wei Shyang and Pin Chi Chien. The victory earned Rafiif the Round 4 Weekend Champion title, while Ng finished second overall with 133 points.

Ikram of Berjaya Mega completed the championship line-up by taking the Berjaya Sompo Yamaha R15M Race Elites title with 115 points. Ikram secured his third consecutive win in Race 2 after fighting through a tightly bunched field on the final lap.

He finished in 22 minutes 45.976 seconds, just 0.108 seconds ahead of Muhd Farhan Naqib Mohd Faiz, with Muhd Amir Mohd Hafis third. Ashraff Zaquan Bin Zainal Raif finished second overall with 95 points, followed by Naqib on 89 points.