Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce used as lead car for KL Half Marathon 2026 – T33 FL launching in Malaysia soon?

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 November 2026 4:34 pm

The T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce we saw at KLIMS 2026 in June emerged as the lead car for yesterday’s KL Half Marathon 2026, as posted by Edaran Tan Chong Motor on Facebook. Launching in Malaysia soon? Hurry – Q4 is almost up!

There may already be a new fifth-gen T34 globally, but even Indonesia and Thailand are still selling the pre-facelift T33 – KLIMS 2026 was actually the T33 facelift’s ASEAN debut. There are still two tiers of front lights, but there’s now a new V-motion grille – it was previously just a bowl with dashes inside, but there’re now horizontal slats. New front and rear bumpers too – up front, the C-shaped ‘cut-outs’ on the sides now touch the lower intake surround.

The X-Trail e-Power’s 1.5 litre KR15DDT turbo three-cylinder engine with VC-Turbo variable compression has only one job: to charge a 1.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. This battery feeds two electric motors – 204 PS/330 Nm up front and 136 PS/195 Nm out back – so it has e-4orce AWD. Like the Serena e-Power and Kicks e-Power, there’s e-Pedal – although it remains to be seen whether e-Pedal on this car can bring it to a complete stop.

The seven-seater in pre-facelift form is quite similarly-equipped in Thailand and Indonesia, getting 19-inch alloys, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 40:20:40-split second row, a 50:50-split third row, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touch-screen, a 10.8-inch head-up display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, nine Bose speakers, a 15-watt wireless charger, a 360 camera with Moving Object Detection, and three-zone air-con.

T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce at KL Half Marathon 2026

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T33-facelift Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce at KLIMS 2026