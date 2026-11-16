In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 9:42 pm

The government isn’t making charge point operators (CPOs) install EV chargers in rural areas and small towns for now, deputy investment, trade and industry minister Sim Tze Tzin told the Dewan Rakyat today. “So far, we don’t have a mandate asking them to install chargers here and there. At this point, we are encouraging it,” he said.

He was replying to Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who asked whether the government could require private companies to install chargers in rural and remote areas, especially companies that receive government incentives. His main question was about the gap in charging between towns and major highways on one side, and rural and remote areas on the other. He said he hoped range anxiety could be addressed in those areas, and that people wouldn’t be burdened with the high cost of installing home chargers. He also asked whether local councils could help to speed up the rollout of public chargers in small towns.

Sim said the main obstacle is electricity supply. Chargers in some areas, including rural ones, need a substation, which is expensive and has to be planned and built by TNB before a CPO can connect to it and sell electricity to the public. “It can’t be that you want a substation today, and it’s there tomorrow,” he said. Operators also need enough EV users in an area to cover their costs.

There are now 20 active CPOs, and Sim described the situation as a chicken-and-egg problem. As more people buy EVs, more operators will install chargers. For range anxiety on long trips, Sim said 148 DC chargers are now in operation at R&Rs, laybys and petrol stations on major highways such as the PLUS expressways, WCE and LPT.

The rest of Sim’s answer to Hishammuddin’s main question was reported earlier today. There were 7,341 public EV chargers in Malaysia as of September 30 (4,992 AC and 2,349 DC), and the government aims to have 30,000 by 2030. He also said new developments, including strata properties, now need to have EV charging points under PLANMalaysia’s EV charging bay planning guidelines, which took effect on August 15, 2025.

In an Instagram post after the session, Hishammuddin said he raised the issue after hearing complaints from EV owners who had to queue for a long time to charge at R&Rs, especially when going back to their hometowns.

Kubang Pasu MP Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail followed up by pointing out that the government had missed its target of 10,000 public chargers by 2025, when only 5,624 were installed. He said 141,738 EVs had been registered as of October 2026, about 53,000 of them from January to September this year, and asked how the 30,000 target was decided, noting that there is currently about one public charger for every 20 EVs.

Sim said the government is looking at several ways to add more chargers, including the proposed EV levy. “So far, it’s at the study stage. We can’t implement it in a hurry, because it involves other issues,” he said, pointing again to the need for TNB to plan more substations.

He added that charging an EV at home saves owners about 30% compared with petrol at the subsidised BUDI95 price, based on what CPOs told the ministry. He said this makes a business case for EVs, and that as more people switch, CPOs will get more business and their prices at public chargers will come down. “We are pushing very hard,” he said.