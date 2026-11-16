2027 Proton S70 RS orders open November 18 – updated sedan to be driven on track by Tengku Djan in livestream

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 16 November 2026 1:54 pm

The Proton S70 RS will be playing to its overt sportiness as Malaysian motorsport icon Tengku Djan Ley will be driving the updated sedan on circuit in a livestream scheduled for 8pm on November 18, this Wednesday, Proton has announced on Facebook.

Tengku Djan was among the founding members of the Proton R3 (Race Rally Research) motorsport division, and the Prince of Drift will once again be behind the wheel of a Proton, this time of the S70 RS.

It is at this time that Proton will announce the opening of the order books for the updated sedan, and possibly reveal its pricing, or at least its estimated pricing.

The RS suffix for the updated S70 stands for Refined Sportiness, and denotes the turbocharged variants – Premium and Sportline – of the sedan range; the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated variants were launched in September, and brought the Lite and Prime variants.

The turbocharged powertrain of the S70 RS continues to be the 1.5 litre i-GT turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that was launched with the MC1 iteration of the sedan, which continues to offer outputs of 181 PS and 290 Nm as before, and is also paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 0-100 km/h time is 7.5 seconds.

While the RS suffix and exterior makeover suggests a sportier car, its powertrain and suspension are unchanged. With the interior changes applied to the S70 RS, the sedan’s switch to a steering column-mounted transmission selector also omits a manual mode.

The 2027 Proton S70 RS is offered in Sportline trim, as seen here, as well as a Premium trim. Read more about hte updated sedan in our preview report, here.

GALLERY: 2027 Proton S70 RS Sportline

Loading 214 photos…

GALLERY: 2027 Proton S70 RS Sportline, official images