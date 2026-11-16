Sungai Petani racing circuit – construction of initial development phase at 78%, ready by mid-2027

In Local News, Motorsports / by Anthony Lim / 16 November 2026 5:08 pm

After a two-year suspension in its development following a Malaysian anti-corruption commission (MACC) investigation into alleged irregularities and earthwork expenditures, the long-delayed Sungai Petani racing circuit project is again back on track, with the construction of its initial development phase, now at 78% progress, set to be completed by the middle of next year, Bernama reports.

This was revealed by Kedah MB Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who said the initial RM16 million phase, covering infrastructure works, car park facilities and a drag racing circuit, was slated for completion by June 2027.

Speaking at the state assembly sitting earlier today, he said the project had been delayed because it had been suspended from August 2023 to August 2025 following a MACC investigation, before a decision of No Further Action (NFA) was issued for it. He said this in response to questions posed by Teh Swee Leong (DAP-Kota Darul Aman), who asked about the project’s implementation timeline, physical progress and expenditure since its inception.

Muhammad Sanusi said that following the NFA decision and Permodalan Kedah Berhad’s (PKB) withdrawal from the project in November 2024, Open Road (SP Circuit) and its contractor had taken the initiative to resume work using their own financing through a private finance initiative (PFI).

“The current development is fully financed by private funds through the PFI mechanism, without any government allocation for the construction works currently underway,” he said. He said the overall development cost is estimated at RM46 million, comprising RM16 million for the initial phase and a further RM30 million for the construction of buildings and main structures.

He said the project had originally received RM30 million in federal funding through the youth and sports ministry (KBS). “Of this amount, RM10 million was spent by the previous administration on site clearing, land preparation and access road construction between 2017 and 2019,” he said, adding that the remaining RM20 millio had yet to be utilised, and no additional government funding had been approved for the project.

Plans for a northern race circuit in Kedah have existed since 2014, when the idea was first mooted to construct a 1.6 km-long circuit in Sungai Petani in an attempt to curb illegal street racing. It wasn’t until 2017, when then PM Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak approved a RM30 million allocation to develop a community-focused grassroots Litar Rakyat track on a 70-hectare site in Sungai Petani, that the project began to take shape.

Since then, there has been little progress on its development, with the MACC probe stalling it further. Last month, it was reported that a company director linked to the project was detained and remanded for five days on suspicion of being involved in a criminal breach of trust involving RM40 million. Will the circuit be ready for use by next year? We’ll find out next year.