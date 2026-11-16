In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Paul Tan / 16 November 2026 7:26 pm

Sunway Tiny Toys will add a Space Grey version of its 1:64 scale Proton Saga MC3 diecast model. The company teased the new colour in an Instagram reel today. Its caption says the latest Proton miniatures will soon join the Sunway Tiny Toys range.

The reel also shows the eMas 5 model in Quartz Rose and Marble Cream. Both colours were announced in June. The reel ends with all three cars under the words “akan datang” (coming soon).

Space Grey is one of five colours for the real Saga MC3. Proton took the colour from the pre-facelift X70 and added it to the Saga when the MC3 was launched in November 2025. The other colours are Ruby Red, Armour Silver, Snow White and Marine Blue.

Sunway Tiny Toys launched the Saga MC3 model in June in Ruby Red and Marine Blue, at RM78 each. It has clear headlight and tail light lenses, plus wheels that copy those on the MC3 Premium. The bonnet opens to show a miniature 1.5 litre i-GT four-cylinder engine, and the front doors open too. The eMas 5 model is based on the range-topping Premium variant, and its frunk and front doors open.

Sunway Tiny Toys hasn’t said when the Space Grey Saga will go on sale or how much it will cost. Its Proton models are sold at the Sunway Tiny Toys outlet at Sunway Lagoon and through selected official resellers. They’re part of the Cerita Malaysia Kita initiative for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.