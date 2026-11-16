In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 11:17 pm

Tesla will build the Cybercab at its factory in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany. The company announced today that it will invest €3 billion (RM13.7 billion) in a new production building at the site, which is designed to eventually have the capacity to build up to one million Cybercabs.

Construction is planned to start in the first half of 2027, and Cybercab production is set to begin in 2029. Tesla will submit a permit application for the new building before the end of the year, based on the application it made for the overall project in 2023, dpa reported. Plant manager André Thierig said an environmental permit to build one million vehicles at the site is already in place.

“With this, we are laying the foundation for the most technologically advanced Tesla factory in the world, here in Grünheide,” Tesla said in a statement.

The new hall will be built north of the existing main building, with about 500,000 m² of floor space, roughly twice the size of the current main production hall, Der Tagesspiegel reported. The expansion also includes supporting buildings and a new wastewater treatment plant, and Thierig said the factory’s water use will stay within its existing contractual limits. Tesla is looking to hire several hundred people for construction and manufacturing planning straight away. “We will build at Tesla speed,” Thierig said.

Giga Berlin only builds the Model Y for now

Giga Berlin started production in March 2022, and the Model Y is the only model it builds today. The Cybercab will be built alongside it. The plant makes about 7,000 Model Ys a week, which will soon rise to about 7,500, its current capacity limit. It built 202,000 vehicles in 2025 and employs about 13,000 people, including about 2,000 who were hired over the summer.

Tesla had put the expansion on hold during a sales slump, but demand has since recovered, and the company has been hiring again. Battery cell production is also due to start at the site next year, after Tesla raised its planned capacity for 4680 cells there to 18 GWh a year in May.

The Cybercab is currently built at Gigafactory Texas, where production started in April this year. Tesla began offering Cybercab rides in Austin in September, and last week it started selling the two-seater to private buyers in the US for US$29,990. Elon Musk said earlier this month that Cybertruck production at Giga Texas will wind down around the middle of next year to make room for more Cybercabs.

In Malaysia, the Cybercab is on display at four malls in the Klang Valley and Penang until November 22.

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