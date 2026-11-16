Three Malaysian motorists fined RM1,447 for blocking traffic while filming for social media in Hat Yai, Thailand

In Cars, International News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2026 1:58 pm

Three Malaysian motorists have been fined a combined THB12,000 (RM1,447) by Thai police after a convoy of cars obstructed traffic while reportedly filming social media content in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. The incident happened at around 12.30 am on Sunday, November 15, along Phetkasem Road, involving three Malaysian-registered cars in blue, red and white, accompanied by a black car driven by a Thai national.

According to Hat Yai police, the black car led the convoy, with its driver believed to be recording video content as the four vehicles travelled in formation. The group reportedly made several U-turns, revved their engines loudly and obstructed other road users, prompting complaints from local residents.

Hat Yai Police Station deputy traffic inspector, Police Lieutenant Prut Pattanapran, said the three Malaysians, aged between 26 and 30, and their Thai companion were summoned to the police station following the complaints, reported Thai news site News1Live.

Footage of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, drawing criticism from local residents. All four motorists admitted to the offences and paid fines of THB4,000 (RM482) each before being released on Sunday, bringing the total penalties to THB12,000 (RM1,447).

Prut said the group may not have been familiar with Thailand’s traffic regulations and reminded foreign visitors to understand, respect and comply with local laws during their stay. The incident is another reminder for Malaysian motorists travelling across the border that local traffic regulations apply regardless of vehicle registration or nationality.