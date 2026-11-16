In Local News / by Paul Tan / 16 November 2026 10:20 pm

Zetrix AI, formerly known as MyEG Services, has offered to pay RM100 million upfront to be reappointed as a collection agent for the road transport department (JPJ), and to settle the remaining RM214 million it owes over six months. Deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah revealed the offer in the Dewan Rakyat today while winding up the debate on his ministry’s Budget 2027 allocation.

The company made the proposal in a letter to the transport ministry dated November 5. The RM214 million balance would be paid in six equal monthly instalments of RM35.67 million, which together with the RM100 million make up the RM314 million in arrears. The ministry sent the proposal to the finance ministry on November 10 for further direction. A penalty of RM29 million has also been imposed under the terms of the agreement, Hasbi said.

The transport ministry’s legal adviser is preparing to issue Zetrix a notice of demand, and court action will follow after consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers if the money isn’t paid within the set period. “However, the notice of demand and court action will not proceed if Zetrix AI’s proposal to settle the arrears is agreed to by the government,” Hasbi said.

When Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin asked if this meant the ministry would renew Zetrix’s contract to make sure it pays, Hasbi said the proposal was now with the finance ministry. “We’ll see what the finance ministry decides,” he said.

Hasbi said JPJ had given the company more time earlier because it didn’t want services to be disrupted, including online summons payments by foreigners at Malaysia-Singapore border crossings and computerised theory test centres in Sabah and Sarawak. JPJ’s own e-testing system is only expected to be fully ready by 2028. As of September 30, MyEG handled 61.16% of collections made through JPJ’s collection agents and 13.27% of all of JPJ’s revenue collection. JPJ is cooperating fully with investigations by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he added.

What Zetrix filed with Bursa Malaysia

Zetrix described its proposal in a filing to Bursa Malaysia on November 13, which it made in reply to a directive from the stock exchange to disclose its financial condition. The company said it had proposed to ring-fence all future collections and to make “multiple bullet payments over a short period of time” to clear the arrears, and that the proposal “is still being evaluated by the Government”. The amount it owes JPJ remained unchanged, it said.

To raise the money, Zetrix said it is conserving cash, which may include delaying some development projects. It has also withdrawn a declared 2026 interim dividend. The company expects losing its JPJ role to cut its revenue by about 15%, based on JPJ’s contribution as of December 31, 2025, and it is reducing the number of its physical e-service centres.

In the same filing, it said it “would not be able to repay the entire RM2 billion outstanding amount at this point in time” under its sukuk programme. It has also missed a RM25 million payment on the programme that was due on November 6. The sukuk’s terms were breached in October after managing director and co-founder Wong Thean Soon stopped being the company’s largest shareholder, and Zetrix is asking sukuk holders to amend them.

All three of Zetrix’s independent directors, who made up its audit committee, resigned in October, and its external auditor TGS TW PLT quit on September 28. The company says it aims to appoint a new auditor by the end of November. Its subsidiary MyEG is also disputing a RM353.13 million tax bill from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) for the years of assessment 2021 to 2023.

How the arrears built up

JPJ suspended Zetrix and its subsidiary My E.G. Sdn Bhd as collection agents on October 5, after they failed to remit RM314 million collected for the government between May 19 and September 30. Transport minister Anthony Loke said at the time that the ministry and JPJ had sent 35 reminder notices and held four engagement sessions with the company. A RM231 million cheque from Zetrix, dated September 30, wasn’t cashed because the company told its bank not to process it, and the government said in late October it would take legal action.

During today’s debate, Tenggara MP Datuk Manndzri Nasib said collection agents are required to hand over what they collect every day, and asked how the arrears were allowed to pile up for more than four months. He also asked how much of a bank guarantee the ministry holds from the company. Hasbi didn’t address either question in his winding-up speech.