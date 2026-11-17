In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2026 11:35 am

Honda Philippines has introduced the 2027 Honda XRM125 Motard, an underbone motorcycle with supermoto-inspired styling, 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends. The XRM125 is priced at 77,500 pesos (RM5,800) and there are currently no plans from Boon Siew Honda Malaysia to bring it into the local market.

The updated XRM125 gets revised side panels and new graphics, while retaining its high-mounted front mudguard and headlamp design inspired by Honda’s CRF off-road motorcycle range. Power comes from an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 125 cc SOHC engine with PGM-FI fuel injection, producing 9.7 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.55 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Drive is sent through a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and Honda quotes fuel consumption at 66.6 km per litre under the WMTC testing cycle. The 3.9-litre fuel tank, together with electric and kick starters, reinforces its commuter-focused design.

The XRM125 Motard rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres. Braking is handled by hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, while suspension consists of a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers.

Weighing 106 kg, the motorcycle has a seat height of 774 mm, a 1,239 mm wheelbase and 144 mm of ground clearance. An engine underguard is also fitted for protection on rougher roads.

Equipment includes an LCD digital instrument panel and underseat storage, while lighting uses conventional bulbs rather than LEDs. The motorcycle also retains a mechanical ignition key.

The XRM range was developed for the Philippine market, with production beginning in December 2001. Its combination of underbone practicality and styling inspired by off-road motorcycles has helped distinguish it from conventional kapchai models.