In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan Lee / 17 November 2026 10:00 am

Last month, Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia let us have a go in the Omoda C7, which has yet to be launched despite plenty of previews since last year. The car has been open for booking since August and is set to finally go on sale before the year’s end.

The so-called premium C-segment SUV was already shown at the recent paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), with estimated pricing announced at RM160,000 for the petrol model and RM180,000 for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Then again, this being an Omoda & Jaecoo product, you can expect the car to retail significantly lower, if past experience is anything to go by. If so, the C7 could start at under RM150,000, which would make it a serious competitor for entry-level Japanese rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross and Mazda CX-30.

As the nomenclature suggests, the C7 is the sister model to the Jaecoo J7, which retails at RM138,800 for the 2WD model, RM148,800 with AWD and RM158,800 for the PHEV. We reckon the Omoda will be priced slightly higher to cater to an ostensibly different set of buyers; it will also eschew the all-wheel drive option to ram home its on-road bias.

Plus, whereas the J7 is a rectilinear SUV with, shall we say, British-inspired styling, the Omoda is sleeker and sportier, drawing instead from upscale Toyota and Lexus models. By now, you’ve seen the C7 enough times that we don’t have to regale you about the Lexus RX-esque shark nose and body-coloured honeycomb grille, or the rear end with its unique lightning-shaped taillights that could be confused for that of a Toyota Harrier from afar.

Suffice it to say that the car cuts a striking figure on the road, even if it’s not entirely pretty or cohesive. The petrol model you see here has smaller 19-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, rather than the 20s seen on the PHEV, but the car still manages to avoid looking under-wheeled.

Inside, the C7 remains minimalist to a fault. There’s little in terms of adornment save for the gamepad-inspired steering wheel, an 8.88-inch instrument display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, and while the centre console does offer toggles for the volume and drive modes, you still need to tap the screen to adjust the air con and even the door mirrors.

Oddly, the centre air vents are mounted on top of the dashboard, which means adjusting them (manually, thankfully) is a bit of a reach. The reason it’s there is because on the PHEV, the touchscreen can be slid all the way to the passenger side. This is not the case for the petrol version, which does at least mean you get a glovebox for your troubles.

Speaking of screens, Omoda & Jaecoo appears to have listened to our (and customer) feedback. The English in the menus has markedly improved, with far fewer items and features that are lost in translation, so they’re easier to navigate and operate – even if some of the functions are still laid out rather haphazardly.

You can also (finally!) turn off the annoying voiceovers you get when switching drive modes, and best of them all, the trip computer no longer only shows data from the last 50 km of your drive. You instead get “After Startup” and “After Reset” screens (you know, like practically every single other car out there), making it much easier to track your fuel consumption.

As ever on an Omoda & Jaecoo model, perceived quality is very impressive, with plenty of plush faux leather surfaces – including some with an almost nubuck-like texture. Both the front and rear seats feature a pleasing bucket-like design, although their comfort is compromised somewhat by the lack of cushion angle and lumbar adjustment. To redress this somewhat, the PHEV version adds a built-in front passenger ottoman.

The C7 is also missing an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, which is a rather strange omission. The rest of the kit list is nothing to be sniffed at, however, and includes 256-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, a 65-watt USB-C port, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, a 360-degree camera setup with transparency and 3D view and a powered tailgate.

Measuring 4,660 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall with a 2,720 mm wheelbase, the C7 is at the larger end of the C-segment, being just 31 mm shorter and lower but nine millimetres wider than the benchmark Honda CR-V, and with a 20 mm longer wheelbase to boot. Next to the J7, the Omoda is 160 mm longer and ten millimetres wider and lower, with a 48 mm longer wheelbase.

The additional length and wheelbase affords the C7 ample rear legroom (the lower-slung roof does eat into headroom a touch) and a commodious 614 litre boot, expandable to 1,371 litres with the rear seats folded. There’s a dual-level boot floor but it’s a single-piece unit, making it quite cumbersome to finagle into position.

Safety-wise, the C7 comes standard with the full complement of eight airbags (including a centre airbag) and driver assists that include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, a door opening warning and auto high beam.

Brief first impressions – competitive but marred by minor niggles

Our drive to Bukit Tinggi via the Karak Highway gave us an opportunity to get acquainted with the petrol model, powered by the J7’s 1.6 litre turbo four-cylinder engine. For the Malaysian market, it produces 186 PS and 275 Nm of torque, which inexplicably is down 11 PS and 15 Nm on the Jaecoo, despite the latter obviously also sold here.

The rest of the drivetrain is identical (save for the aforementioned lack of an AWD option), with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sending drive to the front wheels. While smooth and well isolated, the engine did seem a bit wanting for pulling power up our hilly route, which we figured was less to do with the lower outputs than the car not having been properly run in.

More of an issue was the DCT, which felt rather recalcitrant at times. While the speed of the gear changes itself was no issue, the gearbox often took a second to reengage the clutch. This led to a brief but noticeable lull in which the revs rose or fell but no torque was delivered to the wheels – a sensation akin to turbo lag.

It was a shame, because the rest of the driving experience was largely agreeable. Omoda & Jaecoo paid plenty of attention to refinement and comfort, using dual hydraulic engine mounts to reduce NVH by up to 30%, as well as hydraulic control arm bushings to improve ride comfort and cut road noise by up to 1.22 dB.

Elsewhere, you’ll find the segment’s first wraparound integrated steering knuckles to bring another decibel of road noise reduction. Also fitted are double-glazed front side windows and active noise cancellation to further dampen sound.

The result of all this finessing was a car that felt remarkably refined at highway speeds, marred only by the distant tyre roar from the Giti rubber; doubtless a set of premium tyres would help matters immensely. There was also a slight rattle coming from the retractable tonneau cover, hopefully limited to our test car.

As for the ride, it was cushy over bumps and potholes, yet decently composed with actual good body control – a boon as we dealt with Karak’s snaking, undulating tarmac. But the corners also exposed the C7’s Achilles’ heel, which was its steering.

Far beyond simply being numb or overly assisted – both acceptable on a family SUV without any sporting intentions – the tiller’s leisurely ratio and plenty of on-centre play meant it felt vague, making the car difficult to place the car precisely. It tended to wander in its lane, too.

This sapped confidence and meant a lot of sawing at the wheel as I often had to second guess the amount of steering lock to apply. Rather than reducing hand movements at a cruise, the excessively slow rack had the opposite effect, making for a tiresome driving experience.

The good news is that in the city or on a straighter piece of highway, the Omoda C7 should make for a very good daily companion, thanks to its spacious, high-quality interior and a refined and comfortable ride. It’s also heartening to see the wider Chery group becoming more attuned to what critics and customers want, although a tighter chassis still wouldn’t go amiss.

Add to that the sharp design and what is expected to be a very competitive price and you’re looking at a compelling product that offers great value for money. The key, of course, is how much it will cost come launch, and after more than a year of teasing, it seems we’re finally close to finding out the answer…

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