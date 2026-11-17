In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 November 2026 2:38 pm

According to the transport ministry, the road transport department (JPJ) has seized 35,555 vehicles and issued 1,608,238 P22 saman notices since 2023 for said vehicles being driven with expired road tax, Bernama reports.

“The introduction of e-LKM (digital road tax, since February 10, 2023) is primarily aimed at supporting the country’s digitalisation efforts while reducing government spending on printing road tax stickers, easing congestion at service counters and allowing motorists to renew their road tax through the MyJPJ app and other digital channels,” the ministry told the Dewan Rakyat today in writing.

It said that although motorists no longer need to display physical road tax stickers, vehicle owners remain responsible for renewing their road tax and maintaining its validity.

The ministry added that enforcement officers can verify road tax validity digitally through JPJ’s system, while action can be taken under the Road Transport Act 1987 against those driving vehicles with expired road tax on public roads.