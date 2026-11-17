In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 17 November 2026 1:59 pm

Just over a year after it was first previewed here, the BYD Shark 6 has been sighted again – two examples of the pick-up, which is called the Shark in some other markets, were seen parked at the Sime Darby Motors City facility in Ara Damansara, the camouflaged units implying that the model could be due for a local introduction very soon.

Here’s what to expect when it eventually arrives. Measuring in at 5,457 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, 1,925 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,260 mm, the Shark 6 is available only as a plug-in hybrid. It sits on a ladder frame chassis and features a front/rear independent double wishbone suspension.

Its powertrain is related to the one found in the Bao Leopard 5 – its DMO Super Hybrid system features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 260 Nm, paired with two electric motors. While the electric motors do most of the propulsion work, the Shark 6’s engine can also be clutched in to directly drive the wheels at speeds above 70 km/h.

The front motor produces 231 PS (228 hp, or 170 kW) and 310 Nm, while the rear unit puts out 204 PS (201 hp, or 150 kW) and 340 Nm, and total system output for the hybrid system is 436 PS (430 hp or 321 kW) and 650 Nm. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds and a160 km/h top speed.

The electric motors are juiced by a 29.58 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which provides an electric range of 100 km, contributing to a total range of 840 km on a single tank of fuel. In terms of charging, the Shark supports AC charging of up to 7 kW, while the maximum rate for DC is 55 kW – the latter can get the battery from a 30 to 80% SoC in 25 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, capable of delivering up to 6 kW to power devices.

Also spotted out dressed in camo was an example of the BYD Sealion 8, which is also likely coming our way given its appearance out in the open, although it is expected that the Shark 6 will get in first before this one, which is known as the BYD Tang L in its domestic market, arrives.

Measuring in at 5,040 mm length, 1,996 mm width, 1,760 mm tall and with a 2,950 mm-long wheelbase, the seven-seat SUV is available in both all-electric and plug-in hybrid forms, but it looks like Malaysia will – as is the case with Australia – get the PHEV, as shown by the dressed-up mule.

No indication if we will get the FWD or AWD version of the PHEV. The former is equipped with a 150 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo and a 272 PS/315 Nm front electric motor, with a 19 kWh battery offering the car 103 km of pure EV range, measured on a NEDC cycle. The AWD adds on a 272 PS/350 Nm rear motor and a 35.6 kWh battery, which improves all-electric performance to 152 km (again, NEDC).

GALLERY” BYD Sealion 8 in camouflage wrap

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GALLERY: BYD Shark 6 preview in Malaysia at BYD Tech Discovery 2025