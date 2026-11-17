In Advertorial, Dongfeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 November 2026 6:33 pm

Dongfeng Carro is taking the Dongfeng Vigo and Dongfeng 007 on the road, with a run of roadshows at Giant and AEON BiG hypermarkets around the Klang Valley until December 21. Check the schedule below, pick the stop nearest to you and come see the cars in person.

The Vigo electric SUV will be at every stop. The 007 electric fastback joins it in range-topping 400 kW Prime form at AEON BiG Puchong Utama and Giant Klang.

📅 November 17-23: Giant Setapak and Giant Kemuning Utama (Vigo)

📅 November 18-22: AEON BiG Puchong Utama (Vigo and 007 Prime)

📅 December 8-14: Giant Puchong Kinrara (Vigo) and Giant Klang (Vigo and 007 Prime)

📅 December 15-21: Giant Seri Kembangan (Vigo)

💬 WhatsApp 011-1103 7999 for enquiries

Fast or fun? Compare both at AEON BiG Puchong Utama

If you can’t decide between the two, head to AEON BiG Puchong Utama from November 18 to 22, where the 007 Prime and the Vigo will both be on display. Dongfeng Carro is offering discounts of up to RM8,888 there (terms and conditions apply).

Dongfeng Vigo: compact electric SUV with a split tailgate

The Vigo is powered by a front-mounted electric motor making 163 PS (120 kW) and 230 Nm, fed by a 51.87 kWh LFP battery that’s good for up to 380 km of WLTP-rated range. Equipment includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, Level 2 driver assistance systems and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Its signature feature is the two-piece split tailgate. The lower section folds out into a bench that supports up to 150 kg, so it doubles as a seat when you’re camping or tailgating, and behind it sits a 500-litre boot. The Vigo retails at RM108,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Dongfeng 007: electric fastback with up to 544 PS

The 007 is an electric fastback sedan that goes up against the likes of the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3. Both variants sold here use a 73.48 kWh LFP battery. The rear-wheel drive Premium makes 272 PS (200 kW) and 310 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and up to 530 km of WLTP-rated range. The dual-motor all-wheel drive Prime has 544 PS (400 kW) and 620 Nm, and gets from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The 007 retails at RM169,888 for the Premium and RM195,888 for the Prime, on-the-road without insurance. Every Dongfeng sold here comes with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, plus an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the powertrain, including the high-voltage battery.

Can’t make it to a roadshow? Register your interest in the Vigo or 007 here, and the Dongfeng Carro team will get in touch. If you have any questions, you can also WhatsApp the Dongfeng Carro team at 011-1103 7999.