In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 November 2026 9:34 am

Deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has said that the East Coast Rail Link‘s (ECRL) revenue growth is expected to be mainly driven by goods transport, with its contribution projected to more than triple to RM214 million in 2029 from MR68 million in 2027, Bernama reports.

Together with passenger revenue, the totals are RM418 million and RM260 million respectively, he said, citing a consultant study conducted between 2020 and 2025 that projected passenger revenue to rise from RM192 million in 2027 to RM198 million in 2028 and RM204 million in 2029.

“In the long term, cargo services are expected to be the main contributor to ECRL revenue, with a target of around 70% from cargo and 30% from passengers once operations mature,” Hasbi said, adding that goods revenue is expected to grow from RM68 million in 2027 to RM71 million in 2028 and RM214 million in 2029, in line with the phased opening of the alignment and cargo facilities.

On fares, the deputy transport minister said special fare rates have yet to be finalised for those registered under eKasih and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients.

“However, the government is offering a 50% fare discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (OKU) and children, as well as 40% for students. Proposals for family fare packages and fare caps during festive seasons will also be studied, taking into account dynamic pricing mechanisms based on demand, capacity and ticket purchase timing,” he said.

After a debate involving 21 MPs, the Dewan Rakyat passed the transport ministry’s 2027 operating and development expenditure estimates totalling RM7,072,393,600 by a voice vote.