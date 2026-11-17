In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / 17 November 2026 1:59 pm

Feytech Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Zhejiang Libang Hexin Intelligent Brake System and Wuhu Sterling Steering System to explore the establishment of a joint venture in Malaysia to manufacture automotive chassis components, including steering and braking systems.

The JV aims to support Chery’s vehicle localisation programme in Malaysia. Under the MoU, the three companies will conduct feasibility studies, identify suitable components for local production and explore the joint development of new or specialised components for the Malaysian market, Bursa-listed Feytech said in a statement.

The collaboration also underscores Chery’s growing commitment to local sourcing in Malaysia, creating opportunities for Malaysian automotive component manufacturers to expand their participation in its supply chain, it added.

“Malaysia has developed a strong base of homegrown automotive component manufacturers, many of which have grown organically over the years to become qualified OEM suppliers,” said Datuk Connie Go, executive director and CEO of Feytech.

“With the global automotive supply chain evolving, we see opportunities to strengthen our capabilities through strategic partnerships with Chinese manufacturers and play a bigger role in the international automotive industry,” she added.

This MoU builds on Feytech’s relationship with Chery, which began in 2023 and subsequently led to a JV with Wuhu Ruitai, a seat manufacturer under the Chery Group, to produce car seats.

The Feytech-Libang-Sterling JV MoU was signed alongside the supplemental MoU between MCE Holdings and China’s Wuhu Atech Automotive to explore a JV for automotive electronics for Chery and its related brands.