In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2026 3:36 pm

Harley-Davidson is recalling 21,643 motorcycles in the US over a faulty gear-position sensor that could cause the engine control module (ECM) to incorrectly register neutral while a gear is engaged. The recall covers nine 2026 model-year motorcycles, including the Street Glide, Road Glide and their special-edition variants.

The fault is caused by excess plastic left on the gear-position sensor during manufacturing. This can interfere with its signal to the ECM, resulting in an incorrect gear reading.

In some cases, the instrument display may show neutral while the motorcycle is still in gear, potentially allowing it to move unexpectedly and increasing the risk of a crash. Harley-Davidson has identified two injuries potentially linked to the defect.

Symptoms include the gear indicator flickering between neutral and another gear, or displaying neutral while the motorcycle is moving under power. The affected models are the FLHXLSE (677 units), FLTRXSTSE (1,360), FLHXSTSE (598), FLHXSE (218), FLHXL (2,195), FLTRXL (3,013), FLTRXP (329), FLTRX (7,794) and FLHX (5,459), manufactured between October 22, 2025 and August 3, 2026.

Harley-Davidson will replace the faulty gear-position sensor free of charge through authorised dealers. The replacement component uses revised manufacturing tooling to eliminate the defect.

The manufacturer also introduced additional sensor screening at its York Vehicle Operations facility on August 3, 2026, to prevent affected components from being fitted to newly assembled motorcycles. Owner notifications are scheduled between November 16 and 23, 2026. The recall is registered with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under campaign number 26V730.

The recall applies to the US market. Malaysian owners of affected 2026 models should contact authorised Harley-Davidson Malaysia dealers to check whether their motorcycles are covered by a corresponding local recall.