In Local News, Public Transport / by Paul Tan / 17 November 2026 7:50 am

The government is considering leasing 42 new passenger trainsets for KTM from China, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. The lease would be a government-to-government (G2G) deal between Malaysia and China, through a joint venture company set up for it.

Of the 42 trainsets, 28 electric multiple units (EMUs) are proposed for KTM Komuter, 14 for the southern sector and 14 for the Klang Valley. The other 14 would go to the Electric Train Service (ETS).

“However, the proposal to implement the G2G lease model for the 42 trainsets is still being studied and considered further by the transport ministry and the finance ministry,” Hasbi said. He was winding up the committee-stage debate on the transport ministry’s Budget 2027 allocation.

Komuter Utara in the north is getting new trains through a separate purchase. The government has bought 12 three-car EMUs for it using development expenditure, and deliveries are scheduled to start in February 2027.

MPs asked why the rolling stock budget fell

Hasbi was replying to Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, who said the 2027 allocation for buying KTMB rolling stock is only RM54 million, down from RM195.2 million this year, even though the government has announced 42 new trainsets.

Azahari also asked whether the 42 trainsets took into account his proposal to extend KTM Komuter services to Kuala Lumpur, so that people in Perak would have more frequent and affordable trips. Hasbi said extending Komuter to Perak could be studied further, based on service needs, train capacity and KTMB’s operational planning.

Ipoh Timor MP Howard Lee had asked for the delivery schedule of the 42 trainsets, and whether the lower allocation reflected a payment schedule or financing through other channels, such as off-budget payments. Hasbi didn’t address the allocation or give delivery dates for the 42 trainsets. He said at the start of his reply that he would read out what he could, and the rest might be answered in writing.

The lease plan was for 62 trainsets in 2024

Leasing KTM’s trains from China was first announced in August 2024, when transport minister Anthony Loke said 62 new passenger trainsets would be leased through a G2G arrangement in the first phase, from 2024 to 2027. The estimated cost was RM10.7 billion, to be paid in instalments over a 30-year lease. The lease would also cover maintenance, repair and overhaul by the supplier.

The 62 sets were to be 36 three-car EMUs, 12 six-car EMUs and 14 six-car diesel multiple units (DMUs). Loke said at the time that only 68 passenger trainsets were running on the KTM network.

In December 2024, Hasbi said the government was procuring 50 more trainsets. Loke gave the same number in August 2025, when he said 50 new trainsets would be leased from CRRC over the next three years. The figure was down to 42 trainsets for ETS and KTM Komuter in Budget 2027 last month, and Loke said after the Budget that they would be leased, RTM reported.

For now, KTM is getting more trips out of the trains it has. From January 1, ETS trains will no longer run straight through from JB Sentral to Butterworth and Padang Besar, and passengers will have to change trains at KL Sentral.