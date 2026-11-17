In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / 17 November 2026 10:54 am

MCE Holdings has signed a supplemental memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Wuhu Atech Automotive to explore the establishment of a joint venture in Malaysia to support the localisation of automotive electronics for Chery and its related brands.

The proposed collaboration will cover in-vehicle infotainment systems, digital displays and instrument clusters, body control modules and related automotive electronics, supporting Chery’s efforts to deepen localisation in Malaysia, Bursa-listed MCE said in a statement.

Under the supplemental MoU, MCE will be Atech’s partner in Malaysia for the defined automotive electronic products supplied to Chery and its brands. Both parties will also explore opportunities to expand the collaboration into other ASEAN markets, subject to further agreement, the statement added.

“Our collaboration with Atech reflects the confidence that established international automotive electronics players have in MCE’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities. More importantly, it demonstrates the potential for Malaysian companies to take on a greater role in the development and manufacturing of sophisticated automotive electronic systems,” said Datuk Wira Goh Kar Chun, MCE Group MD.

“We also welcome Chery’s efforts to deepen localisation in Malaysia by connecting its international technology partners with capable Malaysian manufacturers like MCE. This will create more opportunities for local companies to participate in higher-value automotive manufacturing,” he added.

MCE is a Malaysian Tier-1 automotive supplier specialising in the design, engineering and manufacturing of automotive electronics and mechatronic components. The Johor-based company – which started off making remote alarms and central locking systems in 1990 – is of course a vendor for both Perodua and Proton. It officially opened the RM50 million eight-acre MCE Auto Hub in Serendah in July.