In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Danny Tan / 17 November 2026 4:25 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe Limited Edition. Priced at RM836,888 on-the-road without insurance, the LE adds on exterior accents, exclusive forged wheels and an enhanced AMG interior to the already-sexy coupe that reached our shores in September 2025.

The LE is accentuated by film-wrapped elements featuring a ‘large AMG logo’ behind the doors that’s part of yellow bodystripes on the lower part of the coupe. The bright accents really stand out when paired with the matte Manufaktur graphite grey magno paint finish.

This CLE rolls on 20-inch forged wheels in a distinctive cross-spoke design with yellow rim flanges, which are reserved for the LE. The wheel outlines match the decals and behind the spokes are grey brake calipers. Finally, the fuel-filler cap is in silver chrome with AMG lettering and black design elements.

The LE’s cabin comes with the AMG Performance High-End Seat Package as standard, and this includes seats with black AMG Nappa leather upholstery and yellow contrasting topstitching, complemented by yellow seatbelts. AMG trim elements in carbon fibre further enhance the sporty interior.

The yellow theme continues with the AMG door sill panels with yellow illumination and interchangeable covers. The floor mats feature yellow AMG badges and topstitching. Finally, the LE comes with an AMG Performance steering wheel in carbon fibre design with ‘Microcut’ microfibre.

To protect the car’s matte bodywork, the LE includes a customised, specific AMG indoor car cover. With a breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and anti-static inner fabric made of flannel, the cover protects the coupe from dust and scratches in the garage.

No changes under the hood, which isn’t at all lacking. The CLE 53 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine producing 449 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm. This six-pot is an upgraded version of the M256 engine, now designated as the M256M. Upgrades include optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings and optimised injection.

Also on are a new exhaust gas turbocharger and an additional electric compressor (for double forced induction) that offers a sizeable increase in boost pressure (up 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar). With this, peak torque is 600 Nm in overboost mode for up to 12 seconds, or a regular 560 Nm from 2,200 to 5,000 rpm. The electric turbo and compressor also provide better response in medium speed ranges, Mercedes says.

There are gains on the efficiency end too, thanks to a second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) built into the bell housing of the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission. Part of a mild-hybrid 48-volt electrical system, the ISG provides short boosts of 23 PS/205 Nm, recuperation, load point shifting, cruising and smoother start-stop operation.

With the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in control, the CLE 53 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds on its way to a capped top speed of 250 km/h, or 270 km/h when optioned with the AMG Driver’s Package. Just for context, the CLE 300’s 2.0L turbo-four has 259 PS/400 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Power is nothing without control, a tyre company once preached, and AWD aside, there’s plenty of good hardware in this department. The brakes consist of perforated and internally ventilated discs – 370 mm units with four-piston fixed calipers in front, and 360 mm with single-piston floating calipers at the back.

The CLE 53 sits on AMG Ride Control suspension with steel springs and adaptive adjustable dampers, which have three modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+. There’s also three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering (max angle of 2.5 degrees) as well as rear-wheel steering, the latter capable of operating at a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees.

Again, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe Limited Edition is priced at RM836,888 on-the-road without insurance. It can be yours from from RM8,888 a month with the Agility+ plan, which touts flexible end of agreement options, MobilityPlus, guaranteed future value and a fifth year extended limited warranty Star Gold and four Compact Service Packages.

Not into matte grey and yellow? Check out the regular non-LE car below.

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe Limited Edition

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GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe launch

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GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe in Malaysia