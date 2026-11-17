In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 November 2026 11:59 pm

Street lights have been installed at 71 selected locations on federal roads in Negeri Sembilan between 2024 and 2026, at a cost of RM7.1 million, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi told the Dewan Rakyat today. The work comes under the works ministry’s (KKR) road safety infrastructure upgrade programme.

Of that, RM1.5 million went to street lights at 15 locations in the Jempol district. Lights were put up on FT9 Jalan Tampin–Kuala Pilah between sections 51 and 53 last year and on FT10 Jalan Gemas–Kemayan between sections 17 and 19 this year, at a total cost of RM200,000.

Nanta said solar-powered LED street lights only go up at specific spots, such as junctions, bends and bridges where dark roads cause crashes or make them likely, as well as areas far from the electricity grid and places hit by cable theft and vandalism. “We can’t afford to light up the whole length of the road, which is why we pick the places that matter,” he said.

He was answering Jempol MP Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli, who asked for solar street lights on four stretches in his constituency that are still dark: FT9 from Batu Kikir to Serting Tengah, FT11 from Serting Tengah to Keratong, FT10 from Gemas to Kemayan and FT41 from Juasseh to Bahau. Nanta said KKR will consider lights on FT11 and FT41 for the next round of the programme, subject to development funding approved by the central agencies.

Shamshulkahar’s main question was about FT44 Jalan Utama Palong, which he said is narrow and has seen fatal crashes. Nanta said the 33.79 km road is the main route for commercial vehicles heading to the east coast, particularly to Muadzam Shah, Kuantan and Rompin.

The Negeri Sembilan government applied to upgrade FT44 from section 0 to section 9.10, in the Tampin and Jempol districts, under Rolling Plan 2 of the 13th Malaysia Plan. KKR forwarded the application to the central agencies, but it wasn’t approved because other projects in the state were given priority. Nanta said the state should resubmit it through the state economic planning unit or the state JKR for a future rolling plan.

Shamshulkahar said the road passes through 16 Felda areas, and that the stretch he wants upgraded, up to the Tampin border, is about 10 km long.

For now, KKR is focusing on an FT44 project approved in Rolling Plan 1, which upgrades the road structure up to section 25 as well as the Palong 7/8 junction in Jempol. The project is still being planned, and a value management lab was held from October 7 to 9, Nanta said.

In August, the government said it had allocated RM34.19 million this year for solar-powered LED street lights at 362 locations on federal roads nationwide.