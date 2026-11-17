In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Paul Tan / 17 November 2026 6:14 pm

The Omoda C7 will be launched in Malaysia on Thursday, December 3. Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia announced the date in an Instagram reel today, which shows a “save the date” card with a silhouette of the C-segment SUV. The reel doesn’t give a venue or prices.

The C7 was first previewed here in May 2025, and it has been open for booking since August 7. The estimated prices are RM160,000 for the 1.6T petrol model and RM180,000 for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and both are locally assembled (CKD) at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam. The teaser doesn’t say whether both versions will be launched on the day.

For reference, the C7’s sister model, the Jaecoo J7, sells for RM138,800 with 2WD, RM148,800 with AWD and RM158,800 as a PHEV.

The 1.6T petrol

The petrol C7 uses the J7’s 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Omoda | Jaecoo quoted 197 PS and 290 Nm when bookings opened, but the Malaysian-spec car makes 186 PS and 275 Nm, 11 PS and 15 Nm less than the J7. A seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission drives the front wheels, and the car rides on 19-inch wheels.

The C7 is 4,660 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, with a 2,720 mm wheelbase. The boot holds 614 litres, or 1,371 litres with the rear seats folded.

Kit on the petrol car we drove included eight airbags, an 8.88-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a powered tailgate. The driver assists include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

We drove the petrol C7 to Bukit Tinggi last month, and you can read our first impressions.

PHEV with 95 km of EV range

The C7 PHEV pairs a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), for a total of 360 PS and 530 Nm. Its 18.3 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery gives 95 km of electric-only range, and the combined range is 1,250 km.

The PHEV gets 20-inch wheels and a leg rest for the front passenger. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen can slide across to the passenger side, so it doesn’t have a glovebox.

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