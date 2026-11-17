In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 November 2026 3:54 pm

Proton has exported over 10,000 units so far this year (including Geely-badged models), versus 6,000 units throughout 2025. It has also recorded its highest monthly production output (23,006 units in October) in 24 years.

The national carmaker said in a statement that this reflects growing demand overseas for Malaysian-made vehicles and fortifies its role as a Geely production hub.

The Geely Okavango is also exported from Tanjong Malim – crystal ball for Proton X90 facelift?

“2026 has been a year of significant achievement for Proton in many areas fuelled by our successful model introductions that have led to an increase in demand for both domestic and overseas markets. As a result, we have shown significant growth in export volume while our production line continues to strive for bigger numbers each month.

“From production operators and engineers to quality assurance, logistics and supporting functions, all have played an important role in making these milestones possible and we will continue to call on them to help power Proton’s future expansion,” said Proton deputy CEO Abdul Rashid Musa.