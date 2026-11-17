In Cars, Local News, Motorsports, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 17 November 2026 6:39 pm

In the midst of all the hubbub surrounding the new Proton S70 RS, it’s easy to forget there’s a bit of actual motorsports connection. Okay, so the national carmaker may no longer be directly involved in racing, but prominent Malaysian outfit Axle Sport continues to run the sedan on track – and this year, a big change has brought road and race car closer together.

Ahead of the Sepang 1,000 km endurance race this weekend, the S70 R3 Malaysia Touring Car (MTC) has switched from the outdated 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated Campro engine to the new 1.5 litre i-GT turbo four-cylinder, already used in the production car since February. This is in response to a change in MTC regulations to allow forced induction for the first time.

The MTC is a strict production-based class and therefore forbids any modification to the engine, turbo and even the intercooler – although a race intake, a MoTeC ECU and a straight-pipe exhaust should free up some power over stock outputs of 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque.

The turbocharger itself is restricted through the series’ balance of performance (BoP), which uses air restrictors and ballast to level the playing field. However, team boss and former Formula 1 racer Alex Yoong said the S70’s turbo is small by class standards anyway, negating the effect of the said restrictor.

Everything from the flywheel onwards, however, is fair game, so out goes the production dual-clutch transmission in favour of a Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox. The latter is also new for 2026, replacing the five-speed manual with dog clutch that Proton’s R3 division had been using in its race cars for over a decade. Paddle shifters are allowed and are in the works at Axle Sports, although Yoong said he personally prefers the feel of the stick shift.

The engine has been canted rearwards to fit the gearbox, as well as a beefed-up cooling setup, previously the car’s Achilles’ heel. To improve its efficacy and provide space for the intercooler, Axle Sports specified a large radiator that’s angled heavily forwards to increase surface area. A massive shroud directs hot air out the new vented bonnet.

Elsewhere, the race car runs on new 17-inch Advanti Storm S1 wheels that are two inches larger – another change made as part of the new rules set. They are shod with 225/45 R17 Hankook Ventus TD semi-slick tyres as sponsored by the race series and hide unchanged Alcon slotted steel brakes and Öhlins TTX dampers. A new front splitter and rear wing have also been fitted as part of a revised aero package, albeit without the RS’ redesigned bumpers.

Our BM colleague Farid Awaludin also noticed that the S70 now sports polycarbonate rear side windows and windscreen to reduce weight, although the windscreen, front side windows and rear quarter light glass remain. Inside, the car is as stripped out as they come, with the mandatory roll cage, carryover Recaro Pro Racer RMS carbon bucket seat and five-point harness, as well as a carbon fibre dashboard and door cards that still carry the R3 insignia.

This year marks the S70’s welcome return to racing, having only been raced once, at the 2024 S1K. With R3 disbanded last year, the two chassis were acquired by Axle Sports, with Yoong saying that the sedan’s excellent body rigidity was what drew the outfit to procure the cars.

While Proton has dramatically scaled back its involvement in racing, it has provided a small amount of sponsorship and support, although Yoong stressed to us that Axle Sports performed the entire integration of the new engine by itself. He added that good results would hopefully encourage the company to make a full-throated return to the track, but it’s still early doors.

The two updated S70s debuted in the final round of the Malaysia Touring Car Championship (MTCC) in August as the team gathered testing data ahead of the big race. Although one of the cars immediately scored a podium, mileage has proved difficult to come by, with both entries retiring from the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) Merdeka 111 enduro. Yoong said the team would’ve ideally racked up 2,000 km before S1K, a milestone the cars have yet to achieve.

For the race proper, Axle Sports have inherited R3’s former race numbers, with #81 set to be raced by Yoong’s son Alister, who also campaigned the car with R3 in 2024. He will be joined by brothers Naquib and Nabil Azlan, both sim racers who have made the jump to real-world competition, winning the S1K in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Meanwhile, #82 will be fielded by the Australian-Singaporean father-and-son team of Stewart (that’s the dad and multiple race winner), Charline and Alex Hine. Yoong was modest about his expectations coming into the race, saying only that he wanted the cars to finish the race and hopefully score a podium. Complicating matters for the latter is the stiff competition, including the well-prepared (and factory-backed) Honda Malaysia Racing Team (HMRT).

Still, just finishing the gruelling race would be great news for a team that only started developing the turbo race car around six months ago. The stronger (albeit still tenuous) link to the production S70 also gives Proton a shred of credibility as it leans harder on the sedan’s supposed “Refined Sportiness”.