In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 November 2026 2:33 pm

Fifty-three rural road projects worth RM4.3 billion have been put on hold under a finance ministry directive, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

JKR is handling the projects for the rural and regional development ministry (KKDW). Seven have been tendered and cleared by the procurement board but can’t start, 13 are at the tender pre-qualification stage, 29 are still being designed and four have their tender documents ready.

Ahmad said KKR received three letters on the deferrals: one from KKDW dated July 20, a finance ministry (MOF) directive dated September 10, and a KKDW letter dated September 17 passing MOF’s directive on. On November 11, the Treasury secretary-general met the economy ministry, KKR and KKDW, and the decision was that the projects still depend on allocation.

“So if there’s no allocation, or not enough of it, they’re deferred indefinitely. We don’t know what will happen either,” Ahmad said.

He also read out the constituencies with affected projects, among them Bagan Datuk, Sungai Petani, Langkawi, Mersing, Tumpat, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Rompin, Cameron Highlands, Jerai, Sungai Besar, Jempol, Masjid Tanah, Jasin, Ledang, Kulai, Port Dickson, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Paya Besar, Jerantut, Bera, Pokok Sena, Kuala Langat, Kuala Pilah, Dungun, Alor Gajah, Kepala Batas, Gerik, Jeli, Maran, Lipis, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Terengganu, all in Peninsular Malaysia. “Members will know when I name them which group they’re in, that side or this side,” he said.

Two of them are roads in the Lipis district that the Cameron Highlands MP had asked about: a road to Pos Sinderut, which Ahmad put at RM320 million, and a road from the bridge at Pos Lenjang to Pos Titom costing about RM90 million. Ahmad said he had been on the Sinderut road, and that it is the worst road he has seen in the country. “It would be tragic if these were deferred,” he said.

Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Seri Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, who is also a deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker, raised the deferrals earlier that day. In an unusual move, he left the Speaker’s chair to speak from his MP’s seat, saying he was still chairing the committee stage. Other MPs objected that the chair could not be left empty.

Ramli put the Pos Sinderut road, which is 34 km long and was announced under the 13th Malaysia Plan, at RM350 million. He said he understood tenders had been opened for it and for the Pos Lenjang to Pos Titom road, which is in the Jelai state seat held by the Pahang menteri besar. However, their letters of acceptance (SST) had since been deferred, along with those of six other projects, with no date set. One of them is a road in Bagan Datuk, the parliamentary seat of deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the KKDW minister.

“I see that, by and large, all of those deferred are in BN and PN areas,” Ramli said. He said it was rather strange that even the deputy prime minister’s own area was affected. “What I want to know is who gave this instruction, and why.”

Ahmad, who has served in the finance ministry three times, including twice as deputy finance minister, said the problem is that MOF approves less than the commitments already made. For example, commitments may total RM4 billion, but only RM2.6 billion is approved. KKDW has 415 rural road projects, and 391 of them are continuing projects that started under the 12th Malaysia Plan and carried over into the 13th. For 2027, it applied for RM6 billion but was given RM2.28 billion, he said.

“MOF can’t approve based on a ceiling. MOF should approve based on the actual cost applied for,” Ahmad said, adding that continuing projects must be funded because they’re already under way. He said he hopes MOF can correct this.

MOF has given a different account. In September, Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican said there were no restrictions on KKDW’s allocation for rural roads, and that payment delays to contractors happened because KKDW had spent beyond its approved budgets for years. Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, later said in a written parliamentary reply that rural road spending exceeded approved allocations by RM2.1 billion from 2023 to 2025. He said KKDW was told on September 10 to suspend the issuance of new SSTs for rural road projects, and that an extra RM500 million was approved to ease arrears owed to contractors.

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the prime minister’s senior political adviser, said last month that MOF never ordered rural road projects to be cancelled, and that only new contracts were deferred to stop unpaid bills from growing. He said Budget 2027 provides RM2.27 billion for rural road development.

Zahid has disputed MOF’s overspending claim. In the Dewan Rakyat on October 26, he said the RM2.1 billion compares actual spending with the original allocation. KKDW’s rural road allocation for 2023 to 2025 was revised from about RM3.9 billion to RM6.143 billion, and it spent RM6.108 billion, he said.

Zahid also said some 2026 projects had been ordered cancelled even though their allocations were in place. When MPs raised the cancellations, he said letters of acceptance that had already been issued were cancelled too. “That’s the reality,” he said. On November 3, he told reporters he had documents showing instructions to cancel all SSTs that had been or were due to be issued, and denied trying to sabotage the government.

Second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan told the Dewan Rakyat on November 3 that no projects had been cancelled after their SSTs were issued, and that only tenders and new SSTs had been deferred.

On November 5, deputy KKDW minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said 20 rural road projects in Sabah that had yet to start were deferred under MOF’s September 10 directive. She said KKDW had decided to comply with MOF’s decision to defer all SSTs, including those already issued, and that MOF’s decision has no timeline. As SSTs are valid for only two to three months, tenders will have to be cancelled and the process restarted if MOF doesn’t endorse them within six months, she said.

The Hansard pages

Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 38 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 40 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 41 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 104 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 105 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 16 November 2026, page 106 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 26 October 2026, page 89 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 26 October 2026, page 90 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 26 October 2026, page 96 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 26 October 2026, page 99 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 3 November 2026, page 132 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 5 November 2026, page 191 Dewan Rakyat Hansard, 5 November 2026, page 192

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