In Bikes, Electric motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2026 3:11 pm

Thailand’s Excise Department submitted a proposal on November 10 for a 6 billion Thai baht (RM740 million) electric motorcycle subsidy scheme, offering buyers 17,000 baht (RM2,100) per applicant. The proposed MTC EV++ programme targets up to 400,000 locally manufactured electric motorcycles, with the government seeking to accelerate EV adoption and support domestic production.

The proposal is awaiting government approval before being submitted to the Cabinet and is intended to support the transition to electric two-wheelers. The proposed Thai incentive is slightly lower than Malaysia’s electric motorcycle rebate under the currently paused MARiiCas programme.

However, Thailand’s planned allocation is substantially larger, targeting hundreds of thousands of buyers. Malaysia’s MARiiCas scheme offers eligible buyers a RM2,400 rebate when purchasing a locally assembled electric motorcycle while an alternative subscription arrangement provides RM200 monthly for 12 months.

Thailand’s proposed scheme will also focus on locally manufactured motorcycles. The subsidy will be channelled through participating manufacturers, which provide the discount upfront before claiming reimbursement from the Excise Department.

The programme is intended to address the relatively high purchase prices of electric motorcycles and difficulties obtaining financing, particularly among lower-income earners and delivery riders. Electric motorcycles accounted for just 1.38% of new motorcycle registrations in Thailand in 2025, with 23,971 units while Malaysia saw approximately 10,781 electric motorcycles registered the same year, or 2.27% of total registrations.