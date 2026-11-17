In Advertorial, Xpeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 November 2026 6:36 pm

Xpeng Carro is bringing the Xpeng G6 and Xpeng X9 to IOI City Mall in Putrajaya for a five-day roadshow, from Wednesday to Sunday, November 18 to 22. You’ll find both cars on the ground floor, in front of Padini, from 10am to 10pm each day.

If you’ve been meaning to see either car in person, this is your chance to get behind the wheel and try the tech for yourself, so you can decide with more than photos and a spec sheet to go on. The Xpeng Carro team will be there to walk you through both models and answer your questions.

📅 November 18-22, 2026

🕒 10am – 10pm

📍 IOI City Mall, Ground Floor (in front of Padini), Putrajaya

💬 WhatsApp 018-238 0999 for enquiries

Xpeng G6: the locally assembled SUV coupé, from RM159,898

The G6 is now assembled in Melaka. The RWD Standard Range (RM159,898) has 252 PS, a 68.5 kWh battery and 480 km of WLTP range. The RWD Long Range (RM179,963) gets 296 PS and an 80.8 kWh pack for 525 km, while the AWD Performance (RM191,473) adds a front motor for 487 PS, a 4.13-second 0-100 km/h time and 510 km of range.

Every G6 comes with the XPilot Assist driver assistance suite, and a 10-80% DC charge takes a claimed 12 minutes.

Xpeng X9: the seven-seat electric MPV, from RM281,133

The X9 comes in three variants. The 2WD Standard Range (RM281,133) has a 94.8 kWh battery good for 535 km of WLTP range, while the 2WD Long Range (RM299,133) gets a 110 kWh pack and 615 km. Both have a 235 kW (320 PS) motor driving the front wheels. The AWD Performance (RM335,723) adds a second motor for 370 kW (503 PS) and a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time, with 580 km of range.

All three get rear-wheel steering, air suspension, Nappa leather on all seven seats and a 21.4-inch roof-mounted screen for the rear passengers. On a fast enough DC charger, a 10-80% top-up takes a claimed 12 minutes.

Warranty, service and your personalised quotation

Both models come with a five-year, 120,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the battery and motors, and five years or 100,000 km of free scheduled service. Prices quoted here are on-the-road without insurance.

The Xpeng Carro team at IOI City Mall can prepare a personalised quotation for you. After the roadshow, you can find them at Xpeng Carro’s outlets in Titiwangsa and Skudai.

Can’t make it to IOI City Mall? Request your personalised Xpeng quotation here, and the Xpeng Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp. If you have any questions, you can also WhatsApp the Xpeng Carro team at 018-238 0999.