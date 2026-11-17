In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 17 November 2026 3:51 pm

While still in the process of resolving the payment of the RM314 million it owes the government in arrears and penalties, Zetrix AI has now gone to court over another legal dispute, aiming to stop Australian investment bank Macquarie Bank from taking legal action to wind up the company over a disputed RM2.06 million dividend payment, the New Straits Times reports.

According to court documents that were sighted by the publication, the dispute arose after Macquarie demanded RM2,061,177.07 in unpaid dividends from Zetrix, with the bank claiming it was entitled to the payment as the beneficial owner of more than 71.3 million shares in the company.

However, the shares were registered under Citigroup Nominees (Asing), which holds the shares on behalf of Macquarie, and so Zetrix is arguing that Macquarie was not entitled to demand the payment directly, as it was not listed as a registered shareholder.

In its written submissions, Zetrix maintained that dividends were legally payable to registered shareholders, not directly to those who owned shares through nominees. As such, the company argued that it therefore did not owe Macquarie the amount claimed.

The dispute began after Macquarie issued a formal demand for payment. Dated October 27, the demand gave Zetrix 21 days to settle the alleged debt, which concerned dividends under Zetrix’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan dated August 26. The bank claimed that the payment was initially due on September 18, before being postponed to September 28, and alleged that it had yet to receive the money.

Zetrix disputed the demand and argued that Macquarie should not be allowed to use the alleged debt as grounds to seek the company’s liquidation. It stated that a winding-up petition could damage its reputation, undermine investor confidence and disrupt its business operations, particularly as its shares are publicly traded on Bursa Malaysia. The company also argued that Macquarie would not suffer any significant harm if the proposed legal action was delayed until the dispute over the dividend payment was resolved.

Given this, the company is seeking an urgent temporary injunction to stop Macquarie from filing a winding-up petition while the matter is being determined by the court. The news report also indicated that the company is also seeking a permanent court order to prevent the bank from pursuing winding-up proceedings based on the disputed sum.

It was earlier reported that Zetrix, formerly known as MyEG Services, has proposed to pay RM100 million upfront to be reappointed as a collection agent for the road transport department (JPJ), with the remaining RM214 million it owes to be settled through six equal monthly instalments of about RM35.67 million. The proposal, submitted on November 5, has been referred to the finance ministry for further consideration.