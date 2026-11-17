In Bikes, Local Bike News, Zontes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2026 12:59 pm

The 2027 Zontes 552G and 552H maxi-scooters are coming to Malaysia, with pricing expected to be below RM40,000. Confirmed by local distributor Eurotech Group (ETG), the two models were showcased at EICMA 2026 in Milan, alongside the 552S and 552Z model variants.

All four China manufactured maxi-scooters share a liquid-cooled, 531 cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 hp at 7,250 rpm and 56 Nm at 5,500 rpm, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine features twin balancer shafts to reduce vibration, forged pistons and ceramic-coated aluminium cylinders.

Like its smaller capacity counterpart, the Zontes 368G (RM28,800 in Malaysia), the 552G is the adventure-oriented model, distinguished by its rugged bodywork, protective components and electrically adjustable windscreen. It rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, with suspension travel of 140 mm at the front and 54 mm at the rear while weight is listed at 215 kg with 16-litres of fuel in the tank.

The sportier 552H uses 15-inch cast wheels at both ends and has a more compact chassis. At approximately 185 kg, it is the lightest model in the range. Suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and 45 mm at the rear, while fuel capacity is 15 litres and seat height is 760 mm.

The 552S is positioned as a GT touring scooter, while the 552Z combines sportier styling with touring capability. Equipment across the range includes ride-by-wire throttle, two riding modes, cruise control, traction control, dual-channel ABS and tyre pressure monitoring.

Other features include TFT instrumentation, keyless ignition, LED lighting and front and rear cameras, with heated grips and seats available depending on the model. For Malaysia, the initial focus will be on the 552G and 552H, with both expected in Q2 2027. The 552S and 552Z have yet to be confirmed for the local market.