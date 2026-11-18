In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2026 10:52 am

The new 2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS has been unveiled with a larger 798 cc three-cylinder engine producing 135 PS and 86 Nm of torque, alongside a redesigned aluminium chassis and upgraded electronics. Developed using experience gained from supplying engines to the Moto2 World Championship, the new engine delivers a 10% increase in torque across the rev range compared with its predecessor.

Triumph also claims the new model is its lightest and most powerful Street Triple yet, weighing 183 kg wet. The engine features a revised intake and exhaust system, larger valves, higher compression ratio and more aggressive cam profiles while lightweight, DLC-coated finger followers reduce valvetrain mass, allowing the engine to rev higher and respond more quickly to throttle inputs.

Other revised components include the gearbox, crankcases, clutch and primary drive. The exhaust uses twin outlets beneath the engine to centralise mass and lower the centre of gravity. The new aluminium frame and fabricated subframe contribute to the weight reduction, while revised steering geometry, including a steeper rake and reduced trail, is intended to improve agility with ground clearance increased for greater lean angles on track.

A six-speed gearbox is paired with Triumph Shift Assist, providing clutchless upshifts and downshifts through an integrated auto-blipper. Cruise control is also fitted, with gear changes possible while the system is engaged.

Suspension comprises fully adjustable 41 mm Showa Big Piston front forks with 120 mm travel and an Ohlins STX46 rear shock absorber. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema calipers gripping 310 mm front discs, with a 220 mm rear disc and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres are standard fitment.

Riding position has also been revised, with handlebars widened by 20 mm. Standard seat height is 836 mm, although optional suspension linkage and a lower seat can reduce this by a combined 45 mm to 791 mm.

Electronics are managed through seven riding modes – Eco, Rain, Road, Sport and Track, alongside two configurable Rider modes. The rider aids include launch control, front wheel lift control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and cornering traction control with rear-wheel slide control.

The cockpit features a new seven-inch Bosch HD TFT touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other equipment includes a USB-C charging port, LED projector headlight with adaptive cornering lights, emergency deceleration warning and optional tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Street Triple 798 RS will be offered in Interstellar Blue, Carnival Red and Sapphire Black. Triumph has also developed a range of optional accessories, including Gilles adjustable levers and rearsets, carbon-fibre components and an Akrapovic titanium slip-on exhaust.

In the UK, the new Street Triple 798 RS is priced from 12,995 pounds sterling (RM70,242). Deliveries to UK dealerships are scheduled to begin in February 2027, with services intervals set at 10,000 km.