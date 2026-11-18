In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 18 November 2026 10:39 am

BYD Sime Motors has launched a new 3S centre in Ipoh, expanding access to BYD’s range of electric vehicles and aftersales support for customers across Perak. Operated by Goh Brothers, the new Ipoh 3S Centre is the dealer’s fourth BYD showroom in Perak, adding to its existing presence in Ipoh, Taiping and Sitiawan.

Spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, the facility, which is located at Lot 4797, Jalan Kuala Kangsar, 30010 Ipoh, Perak, features a showroom area capable of displaying up to eight vehicles. Meanwhile, aftersales is supported by six plus one service bays, which provide the outlet with the ability to handle vehicle servicing and maintenance comfortably.

It is also equipped with two DC charging points through its partnership with Gentari, offering charging capacities of 240 kW and 180 kW respectively. Together, these facilities provide customers with greater convenience through integrated sales, servicing and charging facilities under one roof.

“Opening our fourth BYD outlet is a proud milestone for Goh Brothers and reflects our continued confidence in the growth potential of electric mobility in Perak. As the largest BYD showroom in northern Malaysia, this facility represents a significant investment in elevating the customer experience and strengthening our ability to serve the growing EV community in the region,” said Ernie Goh, dealer principal of Goh Brothers.

“The opening of the new Ipoh 3S Centre marks another important step in the continued expansion of BYD’s network in Malaysia. This latest addition further enhances our footprint in northern Malaysia and reflects our commitment to establishing a robust nationwide network that supports the long-term growth of the brand,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of Sime Motors, Southeast Asia.

The opening of the Ipoh 3S Centre expands the brand’s authorised dealer network to 45 sales and marketing outlets, 33 aftersales facilities and 16 body and paint centres, of which nine authorised outlets are located across Perak, Pulau Pinang and Kedah.