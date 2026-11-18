In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 18 November 2026 6:20 pm

Chery has announced that the Tiggo Cross will now come with a five-year free service package, inclusive of parts and labour. This is a big upgrade over the previous offering of six times free labour for servicing, introduced as part of the launch of the Sport variant last month.

Additionally, the Hybrid model receives an extended battery warranty, with the coverage bumped up to ten years or 200,000 km; its pack was previously covered for eight years or 160,000 km. These items go on top of the standard seven-year/150,000 km warranty for both the vehicle and the engine.

To recap, the Tiggo Cross is a B-segment SUV designed to compete with cars like the Proton X50 and Honda WR-V. Essentially a shortened version of the Tiggo 7 Pro, it’s priced at RM88,800 for the regular Turbo variant, RM91,800 for the Sport (down to RM83,800 as part of its launch promo) and RM99,800 for the Hybrid.

Power comes from a 147 PS/210 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine in the petrol models, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The aforementioned Sport gains a bodykit but is otherwise identical, with both coming with 18-inch alloy wheels (the Hybrid gets 17-inch aero rollers instead) and twin 10.25-inch displays.

Meanwhile, the Hybrid uses a simplified Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain, mating twin 204 PS/310 Nm electric motors with a 96 PS/120 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot (96 PS/120 Nm) and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Juicing the traction motor is a 1.8 kWh LFP battery under the boot floor.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo Cross Sport in Malaysia

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