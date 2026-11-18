In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 November 2026 4:35 pm

Malaysian deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong said today in the Dewan Rakyat that the government is prepared to study a proposal to introduce a full sales tax exemption in phases for EV prime movers and other commercial EVs, noting that there are currently no sales tax exemptions for such vehicles, Bernama reports.

He said the government also welcomed a proposal to align the phase-out of subsidised diesel use, but stressed that the matter required further consideration, taking into account other factors, including electricity costs and charging infrastructure.

“Tax treatment is one of the fiscal policy instruments that can help ease financial burdens while stimulating economic growth and promoting social well-being. In this regard, the government is prepared to study the proposal with the transport ministry and the investment, trade and industry ministry (MITI) to ensure that the intended objectives are achieved,” he said.

However, Budget 2027 provides a green investment tax allowance (GITA), allowing companies purchasing EV buses, vans, panel multi-purpose vehicles, terminal tractors, forklifts, lorries, light trucks and heavy vehicles (including prime movers) to claim up to 100% on qualifying capital expenditure, which can be offset against up to 70% of statutory income.