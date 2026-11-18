In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2026 3:22 pm

Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica is making a comeback under new Singapore ownership, with production set to move to Asia as part of a plan to reduce prices by around 20%. The brand was acquired by Singapore-based Energica Pte. Ltd., backed by international private investors with the deal including the brand, intellectual property, patents and vehicle type approvals.

Energica entered judicial liquidation in October 2024. Under the new ownership, its design, engineering, research and development, and quality standards will remain in Italy, while manufacturing moves to Asia. The company has yet to officially identify the production location, although India has been reported as a possible base.

The relaunch will begin with the Experia electric adventure tourer, followed by the Ego, Eva Ribelle and EsseEsse9. Existing platforms will be used initially, with future updates planned for battery technology, range, efficiency and reliability.

The Experia produces up to 75 kW (102 hp), with 60 kW of continuous output, from a battery rated at 22.5 kWh maximum capacity and 19.6 kWh nominal capacity. Energica claims an urban range of up to 420 km, while its combined-cycle figure is 256 km.

The bike can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 km/h. DC fast charging via CCS takes less than 40 minutes to reach 80%. Alongside the production restart, Energica has begun restoring after-sales support, with spare-parts shipments resuming and its dealer and service network being rebuilt.

The company previously supplied motorcycles for the FIM MotoE World Championship from 2019 to 2022. Its return will now depend on how quickly it can restore production and bring its promised price reductions to market.